Ocean’s Thirteen: plot, cast and curiosities about the film







L’heist movie has always been a particularly popular sub-genre in the cinema. Through the story of reckless robberies and their manic organization, it is possible to give rise to particularly tense stories, where at any moment the challenge between success and failure is very uncertain. However, this type of film can also be full of humor, just as a famous example shows Ocean’s Eleven, directed in 2001 by the Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh. Given the huge success of the sequel too Ocean’s Twelve, in 2007 the final chapter of the trilogy was then made, Ocean’s Thirteen.

This reproposed narrative dynamics similar to the previous one, also going to bring to a conclusion the various events that remained pending. The film, therefore, is constructed in its own way as an original story. Ocean’s Elevenin fact, it was the remake of the 1960 film of the same name and was partly based on that title. With this third sequel, Soderbergh and the writers instead give life to an unprecedented story, which brings together the protagonists of the previous chapter with new additions in the cast and new objectives. With such elements, too Ocean’s Thirteen it established itself as a huge success with the public, earning over $ 311 million.

Despite this result, the authors declared the trilogy ended, thus denying the possibility of creating a fourth chapter. In 2018, however, the female spin-off was made Ocean’s 8. For lovers of the genre, therefore, these are absolutely unmissable films. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and to soundtrack. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Ocean’s Thirteen: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Danny Ocean, who this time reunites his gang for a slightly different shot than usual. This time the group is in fact involved in a personal way. Willie Bank cheated their friend Reuben Tishkoff, forcing him to sell him his casino stock by deceit. So Danny calls everyone to report, who rush to his aid. The gang therefore begins to work on a colossal scam against Bank: Roman Nagel deals with the IT part of the casino systems, Virgin Malloy think of the dice e Rusty he has to put a spoke in the wheel of the Royal Review clerk who assesses the condition of the hotel.

All this will serve to bring Willy Bank to economic ruin, but to really do it you need a figure that the gang does not have. Danny is then forced to turn to his sworn enemy, Terry Benedict, who agrees to lend them the necessary money, but on conditions. Now the organizational machine can finally start, assisted by Linus Caldwell, who has the task of using all her charm to convince the hotel manager Abigail Sponder to give him access to Bank’s penthouse. To accomplish their last, delicate task, Danny and the others won’t have to make a single mistake.

Loading... Advertisements

Ocean’s Thirteen: the cast of the film

The actor is once again playing the charismatic Danny Oceans George Clooney, while Brad Pitt in turn he returns to play Rusty Ryan, a role that Clooney himself had convinced him to accept. Matt Damon instead he plays Linus Caldwell again. The characters Frank Catton, played by Bernie Mac, Livingston Dell, played by Eddie Jemison and the brothers Turk and Virgil Malloy, played by Scott Caan And Casey Affleck. They complete the group Don Cheadle in the role of Basher Tarr, Carl Reiner with that of Saul Bloom e Shaobo Qin as Yen. Elliot Gould it is Reuben Tishkoff instead.

Terry Benedict is portrayed by Andy Garcia, while Vincent Cassel returns as the Night Fox thief. The actress joined the cast Ellen Barkin in the role of Abigail Sponder and the Academy Award winner Al Pacino as millionaire Willie Bank. Pacino had always been Soderbergh’s first choice for the role, which the actor later decided to accept as he had enjoyed the previous two films. The actresses were also supposed to appear in the film Julia Roberts And Catherine Zeta Jones respectively as Tess Ocean and Isabel Lihiri. However, since theirs would only be a cameo, the two decided not to participate in the film.

Ocean’s Thirteen: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Ocean’s Thirteen it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Infinity, Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Wednesday 29 September at 21:00 On the canal Iris.

Source: IMDb