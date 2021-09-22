“Ocean’s Twelve”, tonight on tv the comedy-thriller with a great cast

It will air tonight on Iris at 9pm “Ocean’s Twelve“, Released in 2004 and directed by Steven Soderbergh, the same one who directed the first chapter of the trilogy. The director, in addition to directing this trilogy, has been behind the camera for numerous films such as “Erin Brockovich – Strong as the truth“. The main cast of “Ocean’s Twelve” is composed by George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia, Matt Damon, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Vincent Cassel, Elliott Gould, Eddie Jemison, Carl Reiner and Shaobo Qin, Don Cheadle and Martina Stella. In total, the film grossed $ 362,744,280 worldwide compared to $ 110 million spent. Inside “Ocean’s Twelve“, Furthermore, Bruce Willis makes a cameo as well as Julia Roberts which, in addition to interpreting Tess, plays herself.

Plot of “Ocean’s Twelve”

It’s been three years since Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his gang hit the Casino in Las Vegas earning $ 160 million to share. Now Danny wants to land more hits with his wife Tess, but Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia) wants to take revenge and get the money back.

Jacky Debach

