Ocean’s twelve, when Brad Pitt and George Clooney were mistaken for tramps

Ocean’s twelve, which will air tonight at 9:13 pm on Iris, is the second chapter of the trilogy that Steven Soderbergh dedicated to a group of experienced robbers, led by Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney. For this second adventure, the criminal gang moves to Italy, and specifically to the city of Rome.

Ocean’s twelve, the plot

Three years after the big robbery in Las Vegas, the group of robbers who stole money from Terry Benedict’s (Andy Garcia) is around the world enjoying the loot of their daring heist. Terry Benedict – who lost money and a girlfriend in the robbery – finally manages to find out who is behind the humiliation he has suffered and threatens the group to report them if they don’t return 190 million within two weeks. Danny Ocean (George Clooney) is therefore forced to put the gang back together to recover the money already spent, which is around one hundred million dollars.

Their hunt for priceless treasures, however, collides with the work of another theft wizard, Night Fox (Vincent Cassel) which finally challenges them to steal a priceless asset, which is located in Rome and which could solve their problems. Meanwhile for Rusty (Brad Pitt) things get even more complicated when Europol agent Isabel Lahiri (Catherine Zeta-Jones), the criminal’s old flame, gets on the trail of the gang.

Loading... Advertisements

Brad Pitt and George Clooney as two bums

Ocean’s twelve is a film that pays homage to Italy a lot. From the choice to shoot on site in some of the most fascinating views of the Bel Paese to the decision to use, as the main soundtrack of the film, the song The appointment, sung by Ornella Vanoni. Among the most iconic places that the film stages is the house of Night Fox, which overlooks Lake Como. The interesting thing is that the city that overlooks the stretch of water is Bellagio and both the town and the lake that looks from above were the inspiration for the Bellagio casino which is located in Las Vegas and which was the center neuralgic of Ocean’s Eleven, the first chapter of the Soderbergh saga.

However the most interesting and fun time of the filming of Ocean’s twelve it took place while the production was shooting in the city of Rome and stars the two stars who lead the cast of the film. As told by the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, George Clooney And Brad Pitt they had gone out together to do some jogging in the alleys of the Eternal City. However, their physical activity was interrupted by a sudden storm that caught them completely unprepared. The two Hollywood actors were then forced to continue running under the storm. When they returned to their hotel they looked shabby and untidy, to the point that the hotel porter forbade them to set foot in the facility because he had mistaken them for vagabonds, homeless people who were trying to enter illegally. George Clooney and Brad Pitt had to prove their identity in order to eventually return to their rooms.