Ochoa revealed what Theiler told them and that is why it cost El Tri to win in Honduras

What was said in the El Tri locker room and they changed their attitude against Honduras

March 27, 2022 9:30 p.m.

Mexico defeated Honduras amid the criticism they generated after the draw against the United States in midweek. After Tri’s long-suffering triumph, Guillermo Ochoa decided to talk about the malfunction.

One of the points that Jorge Theiler, Gerardo Martino’s assistant, would have come across was about the results of the other games. From then on they came out pressured in the first half for not knowing what was happening in other matches and in the second it was better.

“We already knew the results beforehand, but it still wasn’t easy. (Theiler) he told us that we had to improve, in controls, in passes, and be calm to play our football, ”the Mexican goalkeeper commented for TUDN.

El Tri with everything against El Salvador?

Next Wednesday the qualifiers for the World Cup are defined, therefore, Gerardo Martino’s intention is to have the entire squad united, except for Héctor Herrera, who will miss the match due to suspension.

