Ochoa transforms and sends a strong message to his teammates

William Ochoa has become a benchmark for Club América and the Mexican team, and by the end of 2022 he will play his fifth World Cup, the third as the starting goalkeeper. With all the trajectory on his side, Prior to the duel against El Salvador, the man from Guadalajara was transformed and gave him a strong message to their peers.

To try to motivate the Tri players, Paco Memo invited everyone to dedicate the victory to each other before praying that they needed so much, to breathe easy and for which they fought for several months in the Concacaf Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

“Everyone who dedicates that game to us, here, to us, we deserve it, we screwed him. The path has been very difficult, it has been complicated; we deserve to win well and a joy for all“, commented Ochoa in a video shared exclusively by TUDN.

The result of this message was a victory for Mexico by a score of 2-0 against the Selecta, at the Azteca Stadium. With this, the Tri He secured his place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after adding 28 units and culminate in the second site of the octagonal.

Who will Ochoa and Mexico play against in the 2022 World Cup?

After the draw was carried out, the Tata Martino team was placed in Group Csector that will share with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. These are strong rivals with experienced players, which is why Paco Memo is getting ready to stop the onslaught of footballers like Messi or Lewandowski.

