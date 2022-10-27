OCIF closes the door to First Finance

The Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF) issued a cease and desist order with First Finance International after verifying that the International Financial Entity (IFE) was facing insolvency, including the disappearance of half of the entity’s assets.

The regulatory decision came this Thursday, when commissioner Natalia Zequeira also ordered the appointment of a trustee to take control of the EFI and try to secure customer deposits.

The determination ends a complaint procedure that the OCIF began in August 2021, when the state regulator asked the EFI to justify why it should not end First Finance’s operations in Puerto Rico. In turn, before the cease and desist, on June 10, 2019, the regulator had issued a consent order against First Finance for failing to comply with the capital levels required in Law 273 of 2012.

El Nuevo Día reviewed the regulatory action that the OCIF was taking against First Finance last June.

“With the actions we take today in this matter of First Finance, we fully comply with our duty as a regulator under the laws and/or regulations of OCIF to protect against irreparable damage not only the interests of the entity and of the persons and entities with funds or values ​​in the institution but, ultimately, the soundness and reputation of Puerto Rico’s financial system,” Commissioner Natalia Zequeira Díaz said in a written statement.

Zequeira Díaz named the certified public accountant, Wigberto Lugo Mender, as trustee of First Finance.

With the determination of the OCIF, First Finance would be the third EFI to close operations due to insolvency and repeated breaches of the regulations that apply to these organizations and International Banking Entities (EBIs) this year.

Currently, the OCIF is proceeding with the liquidation of Bancrédito Bank & Trust International and Euro Pacific Bank.