OCS: the films and series to watch in July 2022 from Devils season 2 to the Treasure of Petit Nicolas – News Séries

In June, the OCS platform will broadcast the second season of “Devil” worn in particular by Patrick Dempsey but also the films “Le Trésor du Petit Nicolas” and “Bloodshot’ with Vin Diesel!

Unpublished

July 6 : Devils season 2 – Drama



Massimo Ruggiero is a brilliant trader at NYL, an American investment bank based in London. While he is in pole position to become Vice CEO, Massimo sees the position slipping away from him in favor of another. Feeling neglected by Dominic Morgan, his mentor, Massimo undertakes to bring him down with the help of his team. He then finds himself caught in the middle of a financial war endangering the European economy.

Always available

Irma Vep mini-series Drama

Game of Thrones seasons 1 to 8 Drama / fantasy

Main upcoming movies

July 13 : The Treasure of Little Nicolas with Jean-Paul Rouve and Audrey Lamy Comedy



In the peaceful world of Petit Nicolas, there is Dad, Mum, school, but above all, his group of friends. They are called Les Invincibles, but above all they are inseparable. When Dad receives a promotion and announces that the family must move to the south of France, Nicolas’ little world collapses…

July, 1st : To the life

July 2nd : First Cow

July 6: The Addams Family 2

July 9th : Little sister

July 13: Bloodshot

July 19: A Perfect Enemy