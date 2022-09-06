Octavia Angélica Medina Guerrero is sentenced, again, to three years in prison for fraud in Fodearte

Santo Domingo, DR.

The First Collegiate Court of the National District sentenced, again, to three years in prison, and during a new trial, Octavia Angelica Medina Guerrerofor committing a fraud of eight million pesos to the detriment of taxpayers, while serving as head of the National Directorate for the Promotion and Development of Crafts (Fodearte) between 2009 and 2010.

The conviction also establishes the payment of a fine of 2 million pesos in favor of the Dominican State and the costs of the process, in addition to disqualifying the accused from exercising public functions for a period of 5 years.

The prosecutor María Melenciano recalled that Medina Guerrero had been sentenced in June of last year to the same penalty by the Fourth Collegiate Court of the National District, a decision that the defendant appealed before the Court of Appeal of that jurisdiction.

The court ordered a new trialin which the Public Ministry once again demonstrated its criminal responsibility in the case.

The court, presided over by Judge Yisel Naranjo, adopted the decision unanimously, after accepting the petition of the Specialized Prosecution of Administrative Corruption Office (Pepca), represented by prosecutors María Melenciano, Aurelio Valdez and Jhensy Víctor, who demonstrated that the defendant incurred in the use of false writing, prevarication and embezzlement.

“We work tirelessly in all the processes for corruption and we must remember that the Fodearte Case led to the first corruption conviction that we achieved during the current administration of the Public Ministry headed by Judge Miriam Germán Brito, characterized by her special attention to the fight against impunity”, said Melenciano.

The fraud for which Medina Guerrero was convicted occurred when she served as director of Fodearte between 2009 and 2010when he handled around eight million pesos irregularly.

Medina had his children, siblings, brother-in-law and other relatives on the payroll of that entity, who worked in positions such as personal assistant, human resources manager, computer manager and driver.

The National Directorate for the Promotion and Development of Crafts (Fodearte) was created by decree No. 3-02, of the year 2002, as a dependency of the Ministry of the Presidency, and its objective is to coordinate the national artisan activity, in addition to promoting its development and taking care of its promotion both nationally and internationally. , work that was affected by the fraudulent handling of the funds received by the institution during the management of Medina Guerrero.

The Public Ministry provided evidence in the process that allowed them to verify, once again, that the acts were committed as established in the accusation.

The full reading of the sentence was set by the First Collegiate Court of the National District for next September 26, 2022.