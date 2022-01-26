Octavia Spencer apologizes to Britney Spears about the prenup joke

Octavia Spencer has privately apologized to Britney Spears for making a joke about the hypothetical prenup with Sam Asghari, who this week made his engagement proposal to the singer.

Octavia Spencer she apologized privately to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari for his comment on potential prenuptial agreement that the new couple would sign.

The winner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Help admitted that she commented on the post published by Britney Spears – before the pop star deleted her social profile – with a mere ironic intent. However, due to the reactions provoked, Octavia Spencer felt compelled to apologize to the singer and Sam Asghari.

Octavia Spencer revealed that her intention was to make the couple laugh and certainly not to cause pain and discomfort. Now, she hopes she can contribute “to restore a minimum of serenity and peace of which the two have been plundered”. According to reports from TMZ, Octavia Spencer would not have been the only one to “play” on the hypothesis of a prenuptial agreement between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

The man, in fact, revealed that many fans have made fun of this aspect of the story and he jokingly assured that the agreement will serve to “protect his Jeep and the shoe collection” in case Britney leaves him. Octavia Spencer also wished Britney Spears a lot of happiness and she said she was confident that this event will mark a turning point in the life of the pop star. According to reports from TMZ, in fact, a prenup agreement between the two has already been signed.