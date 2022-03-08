Octavio Ocaña reappears on TV and the video became a trend | INSTAGRAM

It is a video in which they announced to us what is coming for the new seasons from “Neighbors”that was where Octavio Ocaña reappeared on the screens of TV and leaving the spectators speechless, nobody expected it.

This is a video in which characters of the Serie They are talking when they receive a visit from Lyn May, who would be the actress who would play the iconic movie that is always talked about but in her sequel, “The Wet Towel 2”.

In the clip we can see “Benito Rivers” sitting at one of the tables in his house, while Caesar Bono in his role as “Frankie Rivers” He continues talking about his experience in the cinema, when suddenly they come to imagine what the second part of that “famous” installment would be.

We can see that according to the creators of the program said film it would be like “Terminator” or something similar, only instead of it being the rebellion of the machines, it was about typewriters.

So we saw the actor perhaps for the last time he interprets his character, a very sad situation that to the spectators of the heart once again.

It is possible that these recordings were the last ones he made, a character played with all his heart and that also demonstrates the great sense of humor that the actor had, growing up in the field of acting from a very young age and becoming one of the most loved.









Previously, his possible return to the screen had been discussed, but nobody expected it to happen so soon and that it was this way, many thought that it would be a farewell for the actor.

Unfortunately, his fans continue to miss him, his family also continues to fight for his justice and the Mexican population is not far behind, on social networks they were always commenting and supporting the family.

