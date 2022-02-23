Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend gets a terrible surprise at the place of the actor’s death | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- There is no doubt that one of the news that most impacted the show during 2021 was the death of actor Octavio Ocaña, who would have played “Benito” for many years in the series of neighbors.

Of course, after his death, different controversies have been unleashed around the case, but his family has followed the investigations, to “deny” that his son would have shot himself with a pistol in a confrontation with the police.

After 4 months after the death of the artist, Nerea Gódinez used her social networks to show the unpleasant surprise that took place when she visited the place where her fiancé died.

It must be remembered that a tribute was left in the place in honor of the actor, but when Nerea arrived, she noticed that several garbage bags were in the place, so she sent a warning to people.

It’s not hdspm dump (short for rudeness),” he wrote with angry faces while showing a photo of the evidence of the garbage bags he found at the scene.

And it seems that for Nerea, this was a way of disrespecting the death of the actor, with this type of action that some people have done, which used to have flowers and was decorated as part of his memory.

Nera sends a message to Octavio Ocaña and worries his fans

Through her social networks, Nerea published an emotional message for Octavio, in which she drew the attention of her fans, because it was the promise that she made despite her absence.

The young woman recalled that a year ago they had begun to be friends, and that at the time she was aware of all her personal problems, that is why she expressed that she “wanted to reach him”.