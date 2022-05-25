Octavio Ocaña’s sister makes moving plea in the midst of pregnancy

Ana Leticia Ocaña broke the silence to publicize a strong situation For: Valeria ContrerasN. MAY. 24. 2022

A few days ago, the family of Octavio Ocana He announced that after the tragedy he experienced last October, they now lived a very happy moment because one of the actor’s sisters was pregnant. This news was now overshadowed by a complaint made by Ana Leticia Ocaña, who made a moving plea.

At the same time that it shows its belly of pregnancythe sister of the protagonist of ‘Neighbors’ used her official Instagram account to detail that neither she nor any other member of her family has refused to give a photo.

“I want to tell you something quickly. If they want a photo I will not deny them, we have never denied photos, neither my parents, nor my sister, Octavio never denied them in life, we give them and I have given many here in the square, many already know where I am working ”, external.

After affirming that she always agrees to the requests of the fans, the sister of Octavio Ocaña denounced that they tried to portray her without her authorization and in secret, a fact that annoyed her and took the opportunity to launch a strong plea.

“Do not take photos of me secretly or as they do that I don’t realize it and much less in a bathroom mirror, as you think, don’t do those things, You also have to respect the privacy of people”, commented Ana Leticia Ocaña, who took the opportunity to ask for respect and empathy.

“I understand that there is no longer any privacy in my life or in that of my family, but let’s also respect the spaces a little and how we do things,” he said.