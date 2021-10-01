October 1, 2010, The Social Network is released

A film about an application? And who would have thought that, given that just the idea of ​​thinking about codes and screenshots makes non-nerds hives. It is also true that here we are dealing with the mass phenomenon par excellence of the last 10 years, which has revolutionized the concept of human relations, indeed THE Social Network par excellence, namely Facebook, and certainly it was not to escape copyright reasons that it was so entitled from David Fincher, director of Fight Club or Seven, given that the whole epic of the uber-nerd Mark Zuckerberg, from campus outcast to billionaire mega-star, she has been picked up on in detail. Zuckerberg himself let slip, with some of his staff, that the interpretation of Jesse Eisenberg it was perfect, as was the story of how everything was born, including the almost plagiarism on which the idea was born, the gradual defenestration of the partner Eduardo Severin, and the many (well documented) whims of Zuckerberg himself.

But the film is truly incredibly compelling, and it took home 3 Oscars in 2011. Zuckerberg / Eisenberg’s own joke about changing times in a deposition before lawyers was wonderful: “I became the biggest thing on the Harvard campus, including the future 19 Nobel Prize winners, 15 Pulitzers, 2 Olympians and a movie star”. Which, incidentally, was Natalie Portman, in the last year, while the good Mark was in the first.

