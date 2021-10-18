October 18, 1987, Zac Efron is born

34 years old today for a former teen-ager5 idol, often suspected of being gay, more for a certain confidentiality than for other reasons. In fact, he has always appeared as a character who wants to play the celebrity card in his own way, it must be recognized. Not only, in fact, Zac Efron does not use social networks (a more unique than rare case for a star under 30) as it is absolutely against it for privacy reasons, but it is also openly agnostic, despite of clear Jewish origin, which in the USA is not particularly well accepted .

Born in California, at school the typical jester of the class, he is immediately encouraged to go on stage by his parents, and already as a teenager he conquers many small parts in the cinema and on TV; but it is in 2006 that Zac Efron becomes a mass phenomenon, when he is one of the protagonists of High School Musical, produced by Disney, and indeed becomes the most loved. From there he enters the elite of Hollywood’s most sought after and paid actors: from the remake of Hairspray (2007), in the biopic of Orson Welles (Me and Orson Welles, 2008, very convincing his character among other things), by 17 Again (2009), to what today are his best interpretations, that is The Paperboy (2012, where it does not look bad between Matthew McConaughey and Nicole Kidman!) E Parkland (2013).

Loading... Advertisements

More recently, among his works, his interpretation of the serial killer Ted Bundy in Criminal Charm (2019). It will return to the screens in 2022 with the interesting King of The Jungle.

Other recurrences