October 28, Facebook aims at the metaverse

In a few days – precisely the October 28 – the CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg will find himself in the spotlight to talk about the future of his company.

Launched 17 years ago, back in 2004, the social network has established itself over time as a universal communication tool, connecting millions of users all over the world.

Over the years the company has acquired more and more market thanks to other products: not only the best known Instagram And Whatsapp, but also Messenger, the tools dedicated to companies in the package Facebook Business in tune with WhatsApp Business, even coming to dedicated hardware such as the Oculus viewer and the Spark Augmented Reality app. Without forgetting the Reels who, in a few weeks, should populate the blue social pages all over the world.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

What awaits us

What, then, is the next move? What is the next goal of the colossus social media?

Just like 17 years ago, the intention is to create a place where users are interconnected but, this time, even more massively by creating – according to a term coined by Neal Stephenson and used in the cyberpunk novel Snow Crash – a metaverse, that is a place where virtual reality, augmented reality and reality as we know it – and as we are used to understanding it – coexist in perfect symbiosis.

An undoubtedly ambitious project that will require a lot of effort.

The starting point is Europe

A fundamental part of this plan is theEurope: during an advertisement Nick Clegg And Javier Olivan – vice-presidents respectively of Global Affairs and gods General Products – stated that ”Europe will be put in the center of our plans to help build the metaverse “ further adding that “This investment is a vote of confidence in the strength of the European technology industry and the potential of European technology talent.”

The project expects that 10,000 employees will be hired by the company over the next 5 years, thus securing highly skilled specialized engineers at the service of this project.

The whole European Union will be affected by this huge investment. At the same time, the governments of the EU itself will have to undertake to clearly define all the rules and all the borders to make this new “internet age” work better, guaranteeing freedom of expression and the protection of privacy.

Horizon Workrooms

The first prototype – if we can think so – of this huge project is the tool Horizon Workrooms, in which through avatars it is possible to interact just as if we were really there.

An idea not unlike what science fiction has proposed to us for several decades: just think of the famous film James Cameron avatar in which the protagonist enters the world of Pandora precisely through an avatar, that is a digitized alti-ego that can control what he really was;

or to the anime Sword Art Online in which the events take place inside a virtual reality videogame through the use of an RA viewer; or again in the very recent Ready Player One by Steven Spielberg.

All these works have as a minimum common denominator the use of a viewer, it only remains to be seen how long science fiction can turn into reality.

Facebook may change its name

Another piece to complete this evolution is a change of first name.

It seems like a small thing, but actually the Facebook company, as we said before, is no longer involved alone of Facebook: over the years it has become much more. Consequently, a name change will serve to give a new direction to the company, devoted to the future and to the creation of the much dreamed of. metaverse.

As per tradition, every project of the Menlo Park house is kept secret, closed with triple delivery, kept in the most remote room and inaccessible to most people (even on the highest floors), therefore the leaks are practically zero and there is no there are not even remote hypotheses of what this name could be. We just have to wait for new developments on this matter.

