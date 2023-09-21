With the activities carried out under the campaign “October, Arthritis and Spondyloarthritis Month”Its aim is to give visibility to these pathologies, which spoil the lives of people living with them in all areas, as well as to raise awareness of them in society so that they can show their support and sympathy. These pathologies have a great impact on the people who live with them: at the physical level, it represents a large number of symptoms and diseases that greatly affect their quality of life, such as chronic pain, extreme fatigue, Swelling of joints, sexual dysfunction or reduced mobility. And also from a mental health point of view, due to the lack of understanding they receive from friends and family, the lack of knowledge about them or the frustration at not being able to carry out certain social, work, or leisure activities… ConArthritis remembers that juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and spondyloarthritis are diseases that manifest themselves to disable, There is therefore a need to make its effects visible, so that the population can recognize these pathologies and make early detection possible, which helps in their immediate control and treatment and, in addition, receive the support and understanding of society in general. just like Sandra Mugico, President of ConArtritis, said, “The aim of this campaign is to give visibility to these diseases that limit the lives of people living with them, in addition to achieving greater understanding and empathy on the part of society, and to highlight the constant support we provide to our group. To expose. , their families and environment throughout the year, providing them with information, training workshops and other activities of interest, while also serving as a means of unity between people with the same disease.” bell “October, Arthritis and Spondyloarthritis Month”He with arthritis Being implemented since 2006, it includes Detailed set of activities and actions to provide visibility These diseases, throughout the month of October, highlight the following this year: , shine for arthritis, October 1, National Arthritis Day, is celebrated with green lighting on various buildings and monuments throughout Spain, at the request of ConArthritis and the participating associations. As part of this action, the population is encouraged to take photographs of themselves in illuminated buildings and share it on social networks with the hashtag #LuceporlaArtitis23, in order to give visibility to the disease and to raise awareness towards those who suffer from it. To show your support. , celebration of III Congress of People Suffering from Arthritis and Spondyloarthritis in Virtual Mode on October 18 and 19In which dialogue tables will be organized between leading health and social-health professionals, people living with arthritis and allied movements to provide a holistic view of the four different faces of these diseases: “Triad: pain, fatigue, sleep quality”, “Motherhood/fatherhood with arthritis and spondyloarthritis”, “New life for joints: prostheses”, “Health and aesthetics”, Attendance at the Congress is free and pre-registration is required through the ConArtritis website. The hashtag to follow this event on social networks is #CongresoAR23. , 4th edition of the solidarity race “Walking and Bicycling for Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis” which will be on weekends 7th and 8th October, Which includes walking 2.5 or 10 kilometers by bicycle, handbike or wheelchair or walking 5 or 30 kilometers, in addition to highlighting the importance of practicing physical activity when having arthritis, as a way of supporting and encouraging these people. Participation will be encouraged. , , “Come in green”: Through this action, the population will be encouraged through social networks that on October 12, World Rheumatic Disease Day, wear a green garment or accessory and share it with the hashtag #VenDeVerde23 to give visibility to these disorders and show your support for people living with them. The best of all published photographs will be awarded with 2 products from Saluvital company. , “Put yourself in my shoes.”: an action that will be aimed at various pharmaceutical companies and media in the health sector, to show to their human teams the reality that people who have these diseases feel through various outdoor activities conditioned with prostheses, collars or splints which may limit their mobility and make them feel more likely to suffer from arthritis. The entire campaign can be followed on social networks with the hashtag #october23Also on the official website of the association: www.conartitis.org, ConArthritis’s member associations actively participate in this campaign: Ciudad Real Association of Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis (ACREAR), Association of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis (ADEAR), Association of Relatives and Patients Affected by Ankylosing Spondylitis of Burgos (AFAEA ), Association Guipuzcoan Association of People Affected by Rheumatic Diseases (AGAER), Mostolena Association of Spondylitis and Arthritis (AMDEA), Oceanic Arthritis Association (ARO), Pontevedra Arthritis Patients Association (ASEARPO), Tenerife Association of Rheumatic Patients (ASTER), Valencian Association of People Affected by Arthritis (AVAR), League of Vizcayan Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis (LEVAR); Its delegations are Conartist-Alcorcón, Conartist-Madrid, Conartist-Mallorca, Conartist-Marbella,ConArtritis-Santiago and ConArtritis-Toledo; And the associations invited to the campaign: Rheumatological League of Leon (LIRELÉON), Association of Autoimmune and Lupus Almería (ALAL) and Association of People Affected by Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases (ACERA). Spanish Society of Rheumatology And this Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (SEMERGEN).) has declared this campaign to be of social interest, with support from AbbVie, Janssen, MSD, Pfizer, Sandoz and UCB and sponsorship from Biogen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Galapagos, Nordic Pharma, Lilly and Sanofi.