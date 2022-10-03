October in theaters: Here our recommendations for this month | TDEX | LIGHTS

October is the scariest month of the year for movies, with studios trying to put out as many horror films as possible in preparation for Halloween. However, this month also has films from other genres, including films that seem destined for the oscar as “The King Woman” by Viola Davis, a clear candidate for the coveted statuette. Here our recommendations of the month.

“The heart of the moon” – October 27

What is it about?: Directed by Aldo Salvini and starring Haydeé Cáceres, the film tells the story of an old homeless woman who is rescued from loneliness by a mysterious ‘mechanical angel’.

Why go see her?: In addition to being the Peruvian candidate for the Oscars, “El corazón de la luna” is one of the few samples of science fiction cinema made in our country. Additionally, reviews for the film look promising, with the film winning the best film award at the Sci-Fi-London festival in 2021.

“La mujer rey” / “The Woman King” – October 6

What is it about?: Inspired by true events, this film starring Viola Davis, John Boyega and Lashana Lynch tells the story of the Agojie, a female military regiment that was responsible for protecting the kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century.

Why go see her?: With almost unanimously positive reviews, the film is a clever mix of action and drama, exciting more than one type of audience. Thus, it has become one of the biggest competitors for the 2023 Oscar, with its protagonist, Viola Davis, now showing real possibilities of winning the award once again.

“Halloween: La Noche Final” / “Halloween Ends” – October 13

What is it about?: Just in time for Halloween, “Halloween: The Final Night” once again seeks to put an end to the franchise started by John Carpenter in the 1970s, promising the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers.

Why go see her?: Not every day we have the opportunity to see the end of a franchise, although this last statement is highly suspicious considering the many occasions that “Halloween” has been revived by financial interests. Regardless, the trilogy created by David Gordon Green seems to be the best modern interpretation of the character since John Carpenter left the saga.

“Amsterdam” – October 6

What is it about?: Also based on true events and set in 1930, “Amsterdam” revolves around three friends – a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer – who become the main suspects of a senator.

Why go see it?: Though lukewarmly received by critics, the film boasts an all-star cast like Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock and Anya Taylor-Joy, who could lift the movie into a bearable one. Otherwise, it’s always interesting to look at an expensive mess.

“Black Adam” – October 20

What is it about?: After five thousand years of imprisonment, anti-hero Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) awakens in modern times, where his actions pit him against the Justice Society of America.

Why go see it?: “Black Adam” is the first promising DC Extended Universe movie in a long time and the biggest attempt by Warner Bros. to stand up to its rivals at Marvel Studios, a somewhat desperate attempt considering the current state of the study. . Other than that, the movie seems to promise decent action and if there’s one thing ‘the Rock’ can play, it’s morally ambiguous characters.