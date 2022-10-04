October series premieres on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO, Movistar and Disney+

The month of October is here, the quintessential month of horror movies and series as it is the prelude to Halloween, but the digital content platforms bring new series or seasons to their respective catalogs that their users await patiently. Netflix, Prime Video, HBO or Disney + incorporate content from all genres into their catalogs, so we make a brief summary of what you can find this month in all of them.

Of content related to this month’s own terror, ‘The Devil’s Hour’ or ‘El Club de la Midnight’ appear on the scene, as well as thrillers such as ‘The Peripheral’ or ‘Vigilante’, as well as nationally produced creations such as ‘! Garcia!’

Similarly, in this month of October the first seasons of two of the strongest bets this year in terms of series come to an end: The Rings of Power and the House of the Dragon. The work based on the books by JRR Tolkien will have the last episode of the season on October 14; while the Game of Thrones prequel will close its first season on the 24th of this month.

October premieres on Netflix



‘The Midnight Club’ (October 7)

Series based on the novels by Christopher Pike in which seven terminally ill young people living in the hospice of Rotterdam Home agree to meet every midnight to tell scary stories. Their obsession with the theme makes them promise that the first to die will contact the rest from beyond.

‘Watchman’ (October 13)

A family buys an ostentatious New Jersey house, which was the object of desire of an individual who was obsessed with it. As soon as they land in their new home, the Brannock family will begin to feel threatened by the figure of an apparently disturbed individual. With Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale.

‘Holy Family’ (October 14)

Spanish fiction directed by Manolo Caro and starring Nawja Nimri that follows four women who establish a strong friendship that revolves around motherhood. A relationship that begins to go wrong when the past of one of them comes to light. Then everything a mother is capable of doing to protect her children will come to light.

‘From scratch’ (October 21)

For those who yearn for love stories, this production arrives with a location in beautiful Florence, in which a young woman in need of inspiration to create works of art meets a cook from the city and the spark between the two arises.

Other premieres: Til Silver Do Us Part (October 19), 28 Paranormal Days (October 21), If I Had Known (October 28).

What’s new in October on Prime Video



‘The Peripheral’ (October 21)

From the producers of ‘Westworld’, and based on the novel by William Gibson, the series follows a woman trying to piece together her broken family in the near future. For her, smart and ambitious, there seems to be no future, but her future calls to her through a virtual reality device.

‘The Devil’s Hour’ (October 28)

Story that deals with the problem that haunts Lucy Chambers, who wakes up every night at 3:33 in the morning (in the middle of the so-called devil’s hour), at which time inexplicable and paranormal things can happen.

‘Cochina envy’ (October 7)

Four friends meet at a celebration dinner that ends up turning into a meeting with reproaches, hurtful truths and unfiltered opinions.

Other premieres: Disappeared (2ªQ) on October 7

Premiere series on HBOMax in October



‘Garcia!’ (October 28)

Spain is on the brink of political chaos when a young investigative journalist stumbles upon a conspiracy from the past: the existence of a cryogenized super-agent from the 1950s who finds himself waking up to a world very different from the one he remembers.

Rogue Heroes (October 30)

Series by Steven Knight that recalls the history of the formation of the British Army’s Special Air Service during World War II.

Other premieres: ‘The White Lotus’ (T.2) on October 31, ‘Avenue 5’ (T.2) on October 11.

Movistar series



‘The Immortal’ (October 27)

During the 1990s, cocaine trafficking and control of Madrid’s nightclubs was in the hands of a gang that monopolized hundreds of covers and television programs: Los Miami. His name caused panic in those who heard him. “The Immortal” was the chief of them all. This story is inspired by his reign and the city that saw him die so many times.

This England (October 31)

The six-episode series is based on Boris Johnson’s tumultuous first months as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and follows the impact of the first wave of the coronavirus on Britain. The viewer will be immersed in how Johnson (played by Kenneth Brannagh) deals with Covid-19, Brexit and a personal and political life plagued by controversy.

October releases on Disney+



‘The Bear’ (October 5)

Eight episodes that tell the story of Carmy Berzatto, a young haute cuisine chef who returns to Chicago after a tragic death to take over his family’s sandwich shop and in which he will have to deal with the management of a business, the relationship with its employees and its environment.

‘Candy: Murder in Texas’ (October 12)

Starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey, Candy is a drama about the true story of killer Candy Montgomery and her victim, Betty Gore, committed in the 1980s.

‘Star Wars: The Jedi Chronicles’ (October 26)

Animation series that, in 6 episodes, presents several stories around the Jedi of the prequels, such as Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. Both will have to make decisions that will mark their destiny.

Other premieres: The Mysterious Society Benedict (T2) on October 26; The coach (T2) on October 12.