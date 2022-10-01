October: the series that are released, the day and the platform

With the national appeal of The one in chargein which Guillermo Francella embodies a building doorman who shouldn’t be messed with, the small screen brings several novelties for October.

The following is the list of the most important ones.

October 2 – The Walking Dead (last part of its final season) – Star+

12 years after its premiere, The Walking Dead begins to say goodbye this Sunday at 11 p.m. with the arrival of the first chapter of its final batch of episodes. Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Rosita (Christian Serratos) and the rest of the survivors of the zombie apocalypse must once again face a terrible threat that hangs over their group.

The closure of season 11 of the fiction inspired by Robert Kirkman’s comics promises surprises, inevitable deaths and even possible returns, and although it is the end of the road for one of the most popular series on the entire planet, it will not be for its narrative universe that -already announced- will be expanded through spin-offs and derivative films.

October 12 – The Bear (Premiere) – Star+

Set in the always fast-paced and stressful world of stovetops, El oso follows the story of Carmen Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef who leaves his place in the world of haute cuisine and returns to his native Chicago to run the family sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

Outside of the element he was used to, this first season of eight half-hour episodes chronicles the personal journey of Carmy, who along with a seemingly unsophisticated team seeks to turn the business into a success.

October 12 – Belascoarn (Premiere) – Netflix

From the Mexican stamp comes this strip based on the ingenious independent detective Hctor Belascoarn Shayne -created in literary fiction by the writer and left-wing activist Paco Ignacio Taibo II-, accustomed to getting involved in extremely complicated and controversial cases in Mexico City.

Starring Luis Gerardo Mndez, best known for his role as “Chava” Iglesias Jr. in the successful Club de Cuervos, the series also includes the participation of Paulina Gaitn, Irene Azuela and Colombian Andrs Parra, with the direction by Ernest Contreras.

October 13 – City on a Hill (Season 3) – Paramount+

The crime drama returns starring Kevin Bacon as shadowy former FBI agent John Rohr, alongside Aldis Hodge as attorney DeCourcy Ward, dedicated to investigating corruption in the criminal and judicial systems of violent 1990s Boston.

Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks and Matthew Del Negro round out the cast of the production, with guest appearances including Corbin Bernsen and Ernie Hudson, which was created by Charlie MacLean and co-written with popular actor Ben Affleck.

Oct 21 – Let Me In (Premiere) – Paramount+

The Mexican Demin Bichir stars in this dramatic and psychological horror proposal based on the homonymous novel by the Swedish John Ajvide Lindqvist in the role of Mark, along with Madison Taylor Baez as his 12-year-old daughter Eleanor, who a decade ago became a vampire and changed family life forever.

Away and locked away from the outside world, the teenager longs to have a life as normal as possible, with the appearance of unexpected links, while her father does everything possible to get the blood he needs to stay alive until he discovers the reason for what happened.

October 21 – The Periphery: Connection to the Future (Premiere) – Amazon Prime Video

The young Chlo Grace Moretz plays Flynne Fisher, an intelligent and ambitious woman who tries to keep her broken family together in an inhospitable corner of a United States of the future, where technology has altered the way of living in society.

Based on the homonymous book by William Gibson and produced by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan -the same duo behind Westworld-, the series proposes a science fiction journey in which the protagonist discovers dark secrets from other times that could also involve her.

October 26 – The Manager (Premiere) – Star+

Created by Mariano Cohn and Gastn Duprat, this dramatic comedy features Guillermo Francella in the role of Eliseo, the committed manager of a building who, when he discovers that some members of the consortium want to harm him, deploys all his surveillance and manipulation tools to get away with it. yours.

Gabriel Puma Goity, Daro Barassi, Moro Anghileri and Gastán Cocchiarale, among others, make up the cast of the strip that also has the special participation of Jorge D’Ela, Mirta Busnelli and Martín Seefeld.

October 26 – Star Wars: Tales from the Jedi (Premiere) – Disney+

With the simultaneous launch of its six episodes, it is a new animated expansion of the universe created by George Lucas, which in each chapter will follow in parallel the stories of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice, and the tyrant Count Dooku, the character Portrayed by Christopher Lee in the film franchise’s prequel trilogy.

Created by Dave Filoni and Charles Murray, the anthology features the voice acting of Liam Neeson, who returns to his remembered Qui-Gon Jinn, along with performers such as Michel Richardson, Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter and Janina Gavankar.

October 30 – The White Lotus (Season 2) – HBO Max

Comes the second installment of the highly acclaimed satirical comedy-drama that swept the last Emmy Awards, focusing on the experiences of the guests and employees of the dysfunctional chain of fictional resorts of the title, which this time moves from stage and travels from Hawaii to Sicily.

Jennifer Coolidge repeats her role as a special guest in the cast, which for this installment is made up of Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson, among others.