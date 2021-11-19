October the worst month ever

The situation of the car market in Europe is very worrying, unfortunately the registration numbers, unexpectedly, were also very bad in October 2021. The scenario of the automotive sector in the Old Continent is truly dramatic and there seems to be no improvement on the horizon.

Acea, the European association of car manufacturers, has released last month’s data: registrations in the area made up of the countries of the European Union, EFTA and the United Kingdom were 716,849 in all, this means that registered an important decrease of 29.3% compared to last year.

Moreover, the scenario is even worse than in September 2021, when the decrease in registered cars was equal to 25.2% compared to the same month of the previous year. We find ourselves in front of the fourth consecutive monthly decline. A figure that ‘is even more scary’ is that relating to the achievement, in October 2021, of the minimum total volumes from the moment in which the statistical surveys of the Acea began, founded in 1991 (exactly 30 years ago): it makes you think.

We are in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, and in addition to Covid, which caused enormous discontent last year, today the lack of microchips, which has been going on for some time, also weighs a lot on the trend of demand. There is a lack of semiconductors to create new cars, manufacturers produce little and customers have been waiting for months and months for their newly bought cars.

These last four months of the year have seen a such a negative trend growth in the first half of 2021 should be almost eliminated. In fact, it went from + 27.1% in the first half to + 2.7% in the period from January to October. Italy is the country that registered in October the worst trend, with -35.7%, followed by Germany (-34.9%), France (-30.7%), United Kingdom (-24.6%) and Spain (-20.5%). In this scenario Stellantis registers only 165,866, collapsing with a -31.5%.

Even the German manufacturers are not experiencing a good period, quite the contrary. The Volkswagen Group it reaches 165,398 registrations, thus losing a good 41.9% and the first place in the ranking. Drop of 40.2% for the VW brand, 49.3% for Skoda, bad also for Audi (-45.8%), Seat (-38.8%) and the pole composed of Bentley, Lamborghini and Bugatti ( -4.5%). Porsche is the only positive (+ 13.4%). Daimler recorded a decline of 34.3%, with Mercedes at -36.3% and Smart instead at + 4.9%. The BMW group suffers a drop in registrations of 22.1%.

Renault group down by 31.5%, Ford sees a total of 34,351 registrations (-41.4%), Volvo marks -22%, Jaguar Land Rover sells 7,696 cars, 42.8% less. And finally, a positive sign for the Hyundai Group (+ 6.7%), the Toyota Group instead loses 23.5%.