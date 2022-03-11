Oculus Move: the stats for fitness in VR also arrive on iOS, Android and Apple Health

Meta announced today that two new ways will be available starting next month check your Oculus Move stats, the fitness tracker built into Quest, outside of the VR environment. Currently, these statistics can only be accessed through the Oculus Move app in virtual reality, but the company will introduce the consultation of its fitness data in two other ways: via the Oculus mobile app on iOS or Android we will be able to synchronize the statistics, so that the training data, including calories burned and minutes of training in VR, plus the goals set, are available and are displayed on the smartphone. The second way is via Apple’s Health app. Owners of an iOS device will be able to choose to sync their progress with the Apple app, to automatically track VR workouts on their iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. This means that all exercise statistics, including activities in and out of VR, can be tracked and available in one place. These updates will begin rolling out next month, and for the future Meta claims to be working on integrations with other fitness tracking platforms. From a privacy point of view, Meta specifies that the Move data remains on the viewer. If you decide to synchronize them with the Oculus mobile app instead, the Move statistics are processed and stored on the company’s servers and protected with end-to-end encryption. Users’ Move data is not used for any advertisements on Meta services.