Odalis Pérez, former Dominican pitcher, dies at 43

Died of an apparent domestic accident Odalis Pérez, former Dominican left-handed pitcher in the Big leagues and the winter autumn ball.

Erick Almonte, president of the Dominican Federation of Professional Baseball Players, confirmed the information to Diario Libre. Pérez would have suffered a heart attack while he was on a staircase and was found in his home by neighbors who had missed him this Thursday afternoon, revealed Amaurys Nina, former player and neighbor of the former athlete.

Pérez, 43 years old and a native of Las Matas de Farfán, would have fallen from a ladder in a house in the Los Tres Ojos residential area, Santo Domingo Este.

Pérez worked for 10 years Big leagues. Signed by the Atlanta Braves, a team with which he debuted in 1998 and was until 2001, in 2002 he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers until 2006 and included an appearance in the All-Star Game. He then went through Kansas City and ended up in Washington in 2008 with the honor of being the first pitcher to throw in the new Nationals park that year.

He won 73 games and lost 82 with a 4.46 ERA. In the country he shot for the Eastern Stars and the Lions of the Chosen. Only Francisco Liriano (112) and Wandy Rodríguez (97) have accumulated more wins than Pérez among Dominican left-handers in the Big leagues.

In February 2009, he rejected an offer from Washington that guaranteed him US$850,000 plus incentives if he stayed on the team led by Manny Acta, but which he considered “disrespectful.” There was no other chance. He earned his career US$31 million.