Odalis Pérez, the left-handed pitcher who imposed his “GL swing” from Las Matas de Farfán

Born in a community of Las Matas Farfán called “Pueblo Nuevo”, Odalis Pérez was raised with two of his brothers by his mother as a “poor” family but without difficulties to feed himself.

Although she only lived with two of her brothers, Odalis had another 8 on her father’s side, who was a military man. Born in June 1977, he grew up in front of a baseball field and it was there that he trained as a pitcher.

In an interview with the sports writer Yancen Pujols, Pérez says that luck “happened to him” because the day of his signing happened “fortuitously” and it was not something planned.

“Alberto Castillo (former Dominican catcher) goes to Las Matas one day and says in the play that the next day a scout was going to see baseball players. The other day comes and I was sitting in the stands watching the boys in the tryout and Alberto tells René (Francisco, the Atlanta Braves scout) that he had to see me pitching and I crossed to my house, I changed, I threw a couple of balls and nothing, luck fell on me ”, Pérez told Pujols on the Circulo de Grandes Ligas program.

There began the journey of the left-handed pitcher in professionalism, but not before having to convince his father that his fate would be different from that of others, since his father understood that the players from Las Matas de Farfán were released in Little time.

in the big leagues

Pérez joined the Atlanta Braves in Major League Baseball in September 1998, going 0-1; however he was left on the playoff roster and won a game in the division series against the Chicago Cubs becoming the first pitcher in MLB history to win a playoff without winning a regular season game.

His first regular season win would come the following year as he pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs, with seven strikeouts, against the Cincinnati Reds.

In January 2002, Pérez was traded by the Braves with a prospect named Andrew Brown and Brian Jordan to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Gary Sheffield.

With the Dodgers, the Dominican left-hander had the best years of his career. That same first season, Pérez was selected to the All-Star Game and won 15 games and had an ERA of 3.00; in 2004 he would return to a 3.25 ERA.

In July 2006, Pérez and two then minor league pitchers were traded to the Kansas City Royals for Elmer Dessens. Cash was also sent to the Royals in the deal.

In Major League Baseball he won 73 games and lost 82. He had a 4.46 earned run percentage.

in lido

Perez had outstanding performances in the autumn-winter tournament with the Leones del Esgido and the Estrellas Orientales; however, his brightest point in the local tournament was his attempt to buy the San Pedro de Macorís team in 2005, which was denied.

outside return

Off the pitch, Odalis had a good swing and elegance when wearing her clothes.

“Good clothes and my vehicles, that was what I liked; That’s what I spend my money on,” the Dominican pitcher told Pujols in that interview.

His death

On Thursday night, the former Major League player was found dead at his home located on Charles de Gaulle Street, in the Santo Domingo Este municipality. He was found by his brother and his death was confirmed to this newspaper by people close to the family.

Initial reports indicate that Pérez fell down the stairs at his home, where he was alone. His brother found him at the residence after 6:00 in the afternoon. Pérez was 43 years old at the time of his death.