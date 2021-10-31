Sports

Oddenino (The Press): "Withdrawal input comes more from the company than from Allegri. At 45 ‘in the stands … – All Juve

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Loading...
Advertisements

  1. Oddenino (La Stampa): “The withdrawal input comes more from the club than from Allegri. At 45 ‘in the stands …All Juve
  2. Cheerful, wrong attitude and a department in disarrayThe Gazzetta dello Sport
  3. Verona-Juve, Tudor’s revenge is a bit like Pirlo’sFootball News 24
  4. Gazzetta – Right decisionsAll Juve
  5. Allegri has decided: Juventus in retreat from tomorrow to SaturdayThe Gazzetta dello Sport

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Atalanta risks a disqualification of the curve or of the entire stadium

13 hours ago

Inter, 2-0 against Udinese with another double from Correa: Inzaghi returns to win at San Siro | First page

8 hours ago

“It’s not a dirty victory! On Insigne, don’t break the ** i! Osimhen can return sooner, on Mertens …”

31 mins ago

Milan, Giroud: which number? The French thinks of the “nine taboos”

July 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button