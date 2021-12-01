Almost seven months after its release on PC and PlayStation, Oddworld: Soulstorm also arrives on Xbox and does so as part of an improved edition, which tries to fix some of the problems that are evident to those who have tried their hand at the original version of the adventure, especially in terms of gameplay and balance of difficulty. Also for this, the update is available for free for those who already own the game on other platforms. What we found in our hands is therefore a product in some ways more refined and slightly enriched: by completing the campaign it is possible to unlock a small challenge mode that differs according to the platform (Vykkers Labs on Xbox, Toby’s Escape on PC and PlayStation). Reasons enough to recommend the purchase even to those who had given up in the first place? Let’s find out in the Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition review.

History Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, the touching encounter between Abe and a dying Mudokon Undoubtedly the most successful and interesting aspect of this remake, thanks to the excellent quality of CG sequences directed in a masterly way, as we also pointed out in the first review of Oddworld: Soulstorm, the history of the game reinterprets the events of the original Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus using a dark and dramatic tone, which is evident right from the start. There opening sequence sees a train speeding towards the RaptureFarms, chased by a group of drones firing at it. The Mudokons who hijacked him are desperate and shout for Abe, who travels with them and who apparently has coordinated the operation, but seems fatally distracted by the mysterious object she holds in her lap. Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, the seer of the Mudokon tribe warns Abe of the imminent danger How did this explosive situation come about? After the events of Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty !, Abe had managed to free the Mudokons from Glukkon captivity and lead them to a safe place … until now. The hero is reluctant to accept the role of guide and example for his people but, as the visionary of the tribe tells him, time is running out and he cannot afford uncertainties. Just then the hiding place is discovered by the enemies and ends up in flames, forcing the protagonist of the adventure and his companions to flee in a disorderly manner. Abe is not yet clear about his role, but the encounter with a dying Mudokon, who crossed the desert with a serious wound only to deliver him a special object, makes him understand that he must put aside his doubts and fight.

Gameplay Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, Abe followed by some Mudokons in one of the campaign scenarios The gameplay Oddworld: Soulstorm has clearly not changed in this Enhanced Edition and still relies heavily on one approach trial & error which fortunately is supported by a certain abundance of checkpoints. The protagonist must jump, climb, move silently in the presence of enemies, solve environmental puzzles using his song or his companions, as well as collect resources to use individually or combine thanks to a simple crafting system. However, we die a lot, as mentioned, and the central knot lies in the cumbersome movements of Abe, as well as in the slowness and imprecision of his interactions with the scenario, as opposed to situations in which promptness and speed are required, on pain of death. Not being able to revisit this philosophy from scratch, the developers have tried in some way to mitigate the degree of challenge and therefore to make some sections less punitive: a bit like putting a band-aid on an open wound, but so be it. In fact, the problem remains and is quite evident: often commands do not respond as they should, giving rise to largely undeserved game overs, because the character is asked to perform actions that clash with his limited mobility. What you see on the screen is precisely the contrast between a new action concept for the series and a system that cannot satisfy these demands, if not precisely by paying a high price in terms of frustration. Fortunately, as mentioned, some things have been improved with the Enhanced Edition: sequences that previously looked really tough now can count on lower damage or more human timing, and even the Mudokon companions under our orders have become more cunning. Likewise, the annoying blockages of some enemies in their patrols have been largely resolved. Of course, it would have been nice to see an improvement in interactions as well.

Contents Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, one of the sequences in which the Mudokons must be protected In terms of contents there is little to reproach Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, if we consider that the fifteen (plus two) levels of the campaign require at least twenty hours to complete and are present well four different endings, which unlock based on the number of surviving Mudokons at the end of each mission. The Enhanced Edition, as mentioned at the beginning, also boasts a challenge mode which is unlocked once the story is over and which on Xbox is set within the Vykkers Labs: a scenario that fans of the series will certainly remember. The duration of this extra content is rather short, so much so that it lends itself well to speedruns but expresses with even greater conviction the trial & error philosophy that we find within the campaign.

Graphics and sound Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, Abe looks at us disconsolately There graphics of this new version of Oddworld: Soulstorm has obviously not changed compared to what we saw in April, but also the technical realization is among the aspects that the developers have tried to refine, especially going to eliminate the uncertainties of the frame rate that were noticed at launch . On Xbox Series S we encountered a few too many stutters but should have been fixed with the day one patch. In general, we move between highs and lows: the CG sequences are really beautiful, as mentioned, while the quality of the scenarios is a bit fluctuating: some appear suggestive, others a little too generic and sometimes dirty in the textures. Nothing to say instead about the style of the characters, well characterized, while the musical accompaniment is confirmed as pleasant but essential.