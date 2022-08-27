Ode to Brad Pitt (who we missed so much)

He hadn’t been seen so carefree for a long, long time. And to the playful version of Brad Pitt the audience was totally unaccustomed but in recent weeks, thanks to the promotion of the film Bullet train (now in Italian cinemas), the 58-year-old Hollywood star has taken back what is rightfully his, a prominent place in the Hollywood Olympus.

The forty-eight months between the wedding e Angelina Jolie’s petition for divorce they seemed as long as twenty years in the eyes of the fans (and perhaps also his): there have been dramas, quarrels and now even legal battles for the custody of the six children. This gray cloud overshadowed everything, not just the private of him, putting an abysmal distance between the actor and the audience. A drawn face, dull expression, serious speeches, indeed very serious: there was no margin for the lightheartedness with which he instead infected everyone on the carpets around the world during the promotional tour.

Not only did she color the red carpet with all shades of the rainbow, with light and cheerful looks (skirts included), but she also played with photographers improvising martial arts moves, making funny faces, performing dances and jumps in front of colleagues posing for the usual shots. Not to mention the photobombings and selfies. It’s all documented, but it wasn’t a pro-chamber farce.

That spark of life is back in Brad Pitt. Away from home, from acquaintances, from friends, from children and from all the daily routine, he literally took off. Like an eternal Peter Pan he found the desire to laugh and make people smile, he let himself go, as if he had finally managed to break a spell.

In part, it could be thanks to Coccinella (LadyBug), the clumsy killer he plays in the film, probably did him good to shoot in Japan for weeks, light years away from Hollywood showbusiness. Perhaps it is the result of the balsamic effect that the presence of friends has on the spirit: directing it is David Leitch, who has been with him since he was his stunt double for the first time in Fight Club. Theirs seems a bit like the relationship that Quentin Tarantino has staged between him and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once upon a time in… Hollywood: they are each other’s shoulder and rock, in a kind of indissoluble bromance.

And that’s how everyone likes it, probably even himself: almost reborn, spontaneous and unpredictable. This side of Brad Pitt had been lost for a while, probably nearly twenty years, since the days of Ocean’s Elevenwith that rowdy team led by another friend, George Clooney.

Then he met Jolie on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smithfiled his marriage to America’s sweetheart Jennifer Aniston and it started a more adult chapter of existence, at least in the common sense. The new partner’s package already included two children (Maddox and Zahara, previously adopted by the actress) and within a few months he found himself a father three times (with the birth of the first biological child of the two, Shiloh).

In the progressive transformation something of the “old” Brad was lost. Among the problems with alcohol, the fight against his demons and the painful end of the marriage. The darkest chapter would be in an FBI file obtained a few days ago from CNN. This is a 2006 complaint in which the actor is accused of domestic violence against Angelina Jolie. The episode would take place in flight, when the drunk actor tried to hit his wife, and then one of his children. The complaint remained there, the truth never came out. Unfortunately.

The Brad Pitt of 2022 appears to be a light distant from that man. Today he appears serene. And the public wishes him just that, that he continues to marvel at telling stories and wanting to share with everyone.

