Odell Beckham Jr.’s Dating History: From Kim Kardashian to Zendaya.

8 November 2023, 16:55
Who has Odell Beckham Jr. dated? Who is his current girlfriend?
31-year-old Odell Beckham Jr. is an American football player who has a lot of famous boyfriends and girlfriends.
The NFL player has been linked to several high-profile women, including women like Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, and Amber Rose.
So, who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend? Who has Odell dated and what is his dating history?
-
Kim Kardashian
Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian have been linked several times over the years, and most recently in 2023.
According to People, Odell and Kim have been spending time together and “hanging out.”
However, The Daily Mail stated that Kim is not looking for a relationship as her “main focus is on her children and her businesses.”
-
lauren wood
Odell Beckham Jr. had a long-term relationship with model and actress Lauren Wood.
Lauren was featured extensively on MTV’s Wild’n’Out and has over 1.7 million Instagram followers.
She and Odell have a son, Zayden, born in February 2022, and shared, “The biggest blessing of my life has ever been here on Earth!”
-
Zendaya
In June 2016, Zendaya and Odell Beckham Jr. were reportedly seen getting cozy at a Grammy Awards after-party, and they also matched up at a sports game.
However, according to the “Dun” actress, there was nothing romantic going on between the two
-
polyxene farfalle
Odell Beckham Jr. was linked to Greek model Polyxeni Ferfeli in 2017 and 2018.
They were photographed hanging out together on the beach in Cancun in 2017, but the pair reportedly ended things at some point in 2018.
-
Amber Rose
Odell was linked to Amber Rose several times from 2015 to 2017.
The two also attended an afterparty at Coachella together in April 2017, Page Six reported.
An eyewitness said they were a “last minute addition” to the guest list, along with “a large group of friends”. Beckham then denied that they were ever a thing through a series of posts on Twitter.