Odeón Multicines Tres Cantos today renews its billboard with Cruz y Banderas

AGENTS 355 ( ACTION )

A group of women (Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Lupita Nyong’o), made up of agents from organizations around the world, make up one of the most prestigious spy units in the world. They all join forces to fight against an organization that wants to obtain a weapon that, if obtained, would plunge the world into total chaos. The group’s name, ‘355’, refers to the codename of the United States’ first female spy during the American Revolution.

THE ALLEY OF LOST SOULS (Drama)

Late 1930s, United States. Stanton Carlisle is a man trying to carve out a promising future for himself. His first destiny is to end up working in a circus, where he will meet all kinds of unique personalities. This place brings together different talents, which Stanton will know how to take advantage of, as is the case with Molly, an extraordinary young woman with whom he will go to the city to create her own show. But, not satisfied with this triumph, Stanto will ally himself with a mysterious woman named Lillith to create a dangerous network to achieve the greatest possible success.

THE WILLIAMS METHOD (Drama)

Biopic about Richard Williams (Will Smith), the father of renowned tennis players Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton). Become a public figure, thanks to the great strategic plan that he marked for his two daughters when they were barely four years old together with Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal), the coach who was in charge of perfecting the talent of both. The film will narrate the great influence that he came to exert on the sisters from their childhood until they became the elite athletes they are today.

And the following films are still on the billboard:

SPIDERMAN NO WAY HOME

After Mysterio revealed Spider-Man’s identity to everyone in Far from home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland), desperate to return to normality and regain his former life, asks Doctor Strange for help to make amends for such action. Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme agrees to help the young Spider-Man, however something goes wrong and the multiverse becomes the biggest threat yet.

SCREAM

The nightmare has returned. Twenty-five years after those brutal murders took place in the town of Woodsboro, California, and shocked its inhabitants, a new killer has returned. Wearing the same face as Ghostface, the new assailant is going to start attacking a group of teenagers to uncover secrets from the town’s deadly past.

LUNATICS

Based on one of Germany’s most popular children’s books, lunatics tells the story of Little Pete. This boy embarks on a magical journey together with Mr. Zoomzeman and Sandman, to rescue his little sister from the evil Moon Man.

SING 2

In a world of anthropomorphic animals, Buster Moon the koala is the owner of a theater where he organizes musical shows. In the world’s biggest singing competition he launched newcomers Rosita, Mike, Johnny, Ash and Meena to stardom. Although the details of the plot of this new animated film are still unknown, what is certain is that we will enjoy many versions of popular songs. This animated film is the sequel to Sings! (2016).

MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

Tomhas Anderson leads a comfortable life in the city of San Francisco as an eminence in the world of video games. However, this talent is making it difficult for him to discern between what is reality and what is not. His psychoanalyst prescribes some blue pills to prevent panic attacks caused by this situation. But, at the end of the day, Mr. Anderson must decide whether he will go back to following the white rabbit and adopting the identity of Neo once more; but this time inside a totally revolutionary Matrix.

MOM OR DAD

Flora (Miren Ibarguren) and Víctor (Paco León) are the parents that every child would like to have: affectionate, modern and fun. However, everything goes wrong the day they decide to get divorced and the job opportunity of their lives appears, something they had always dreamed of. It is at that precise moment when the custody of their three children becomes a problem for both of them, in which neither is willing to give in. So, by order of the judge, it will be the children who will have to decide who they stay with: mom or dad. From this moment on, Flora and Víctor declare a relentless war in which both will do everything possible not to obtain custody of their children.

DELICIOUS

France, 1789, in the days before the Revolution. With the help of a highly skilled young woman, a chef who has been fired by his mistress finds the strength to free himself from his position as a servant and open the country’s first restaurant.