Odermatt puts on a show, Clarey messes – OA Sport

13.51 Battle on the edge of the cents! Feuz chases at +0 ”14 but can overtake Odermatt in the final stretch!

13.50 A Feuz bullet in the Mausefalle area: -0 ”01 on the compatriot!

13.49 Very high sectors in the meantime for the Austrian Max Franz, sixth at +1 ”64. Crystal globe holder Beat Feuz is ready to go.

13.48 A resounding performance by Marco Odermatt, in the lead for -0 “69 against Hemetsberger! You can do better in the final seconds of the race, but it won’t be easy to beat him!

13.47 The Rossocrociato advantage is leavened! -0 ”92 two-thirds of the way!

13.46 Odermatt rocket start: -0 ”27 at the entrance to the Brückenschuss!

13.45 Bennett returns to lose significantly, fourth at +0 ”84. Let’s see how the World Cup leader Marco Odermatt fares.

13.44 The American Bryce Bennett tries, only a tenth halfway away.

13.42 Nothing to do, another little mistake before the Zielschuss relegates the forty-one year old to second place (+0 ”27).

13.41 Resounding recovery of the transalpine that turns on the green light at the fifth partial (-0 “02).

13.40 Remarkable burr for Clarey before the Steilhang, he is the slowest near the road (+0 ”75).

13.39 Abysmal delay for Sander after the finish line: third at +2 “19. French veteran Johan Clarey leaves, surprisingly second 48 hours ago.

13.38 It’s up to the German Andreas Sander, not even he manages to approach Hemetsberger in the upper part (+0 ”67 at the second intermediate).

13.37 Hintermann recovers something (+0 ”40 at the Hausbergkante) but remains behind the finish: second at +0” 52.

13.36 Already +0 ”57 at the Steilhang exit.

13.34 Door jump for Cater who was certainly not shining. The young Swiss soldier Niels Hintermann leaves.

13.33 Cater pays +0 “30 to the first intermediate, a disadvantage that increases to +0” 99 after the road.

13.32 1’57 “58 the time of the Austrian, the impression is that we can do better. Second at the start was the Slovenian Martin Cater.

13.31 Not very fast Hemetsberger at the entrance to the Brückenschuss.

13.30 The Austrian Hemetsberger opens the gate! Obviously we start from the Mausefalle.

13.28 The wait is about to run out: less than 120 seconds and the host Daniel Hemetsberger will open the dances of the second free in Kitzbuehel!

13.26 The biggest unknown today is the visibility, not excellent due to the fog. The high pectorals could struggle further due to the lack of light on the track.

13.24 Last opportunity for the Italian sprinters to compete for the call-up to Beijing 2022: Christof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia and Mattia Casse must do their utmost to convince the technicians, one more reason to push hard on the accelerator pedal.

13.21 The first forerunner starts at this moment. Less than ten minutes and the curtain will rise on the incomparable Streif!

13.19 In the specialty ranking leads Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (405) ahead of the Austrian Matthias Mayer (352) and the Swiss Beat Feuz (337). Dominik Paris is fifth with 320 points.

13.16 The starting bibs of the Azzurri:

15 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA

16 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ITA

18 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA

26 CASSE Mattia 1990 ITA

43 BOSCA Guglielmo 1993 ITA

50 ZAZZI Pietro 1994 ITA

13.13 This is today’s startlist:

1 53975 HEMETSBERGER Daniel 1991 AUT Fischer

2 561255 CATER Martin 1992 SLO Stoeckli

3 512124 HINTERMANN Niels 1995 SUI Atomic

4 200379 SANDER Andreas 1989 GER Atomic

5 191740 CLAREY Johan 1981 FRA Head

6 6530104 BENNETT Bryce 1992 USA Fischer

7 512269 ODERMATT Marco 1997 SUI Stoeckli

8 53817 FRANZ Max 1989 AUT Fischer

9 511383 FEUZ Beat 1987 SUI Head

10 530874 GANONG Travis 1988 USA Atomic

11 422139 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt 1992 NOR Atomic

12 51215 BAUMANN Romed 1986 GER Salomon

13 53902 MAYER Matthias 1990 AUT Head

14 202345 SCHWAIGER Dominik 1991 GER Head

15 291459 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA Nordica

16 293006 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ITA Rossignol

17 53980 KRIECHMAYR Vincent 1991 AUT Head

18 293550 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA Fischer

19 54005 STRIEDINGER Otmar 1991 AUT Salomon

20 6530319 COCHRAN-SIEGLE Ryan 1992 USA Head

21 934643 GOLDBERG Jared 1991 USA Head

22 561216 KLINE Bostjan 1991 SLO Salomon

23 194298 GIEZENDANNER Blaise 1991 FRA Atomic

24 202059 FERSTL Josef 1988 GER Head

25 104531 CRAWFORD James 1997 CAN Head

26 990081 CASSE Mattia 1990 ITA Head

27 54157 DANKLMAIER Daniel 1993 AUT Atomic

28 512042 KRYENBUEHL Urs 1994 SUI Fischer

29 512038 ROGENTIN Stefan 1994 SUI Fischer

30 194858 ALLEGRE Nils 1994 FRA Salomon

31 194167 MUZATON Maxence 1990 FRA Rossignol

32 512039 ROULIN Gilles 1994 SUI Head

33 511981 WEBER Ralph 1993 SUI Head

34 512352 CHABLOZ Yannick 1999 SUI Nordica

35 533866 NYMAN Steven 1982 USA Fischer

36 194368 RAFFORT Nicolas 1991 FRA Salomon

37 422403 ROEA Henrik 1995 NOR Nordica

38 6531444 ARVIDSSON Erik 1996 USA Head

39 104468 READ Jeffrey 1997 CAN Atomic

40 202762 JOCHER Simon 1996 GER Head

41 54009 WALDER Christian 1991 AUT Salomon

42 104272 SEGER Brodie 1995 CAN Atomic

43 6290845 BOSCA Guglielmo 1993 ITA Head

44 6531520 VICES Sam 1996 USA Fischer

45 561310 HROBAT Miha 1995 SLO Atomic

46 194650 PICCARD Roy 1993 FRA Rossignol

47 104096 THOMPSON Broderick 1994 CAN Head

48 54371 BABINSKY Stefan 1996 AUT Head

49 350097 GAUER Nico 1996 LIE Salomon

50 6291053 ZAZZI Pietro 1994 ITA Salomon

51 221053 STEUDLE Roy-Alexander 1993 GBR Atomic

13.10 The Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (favorite number 1 also today) won Friday’s free hand down, snatching the red bib as leader of the discipline from the blue Dominik Paris.

13.07 Good morning friends of OA Sport! At 13.30 the jet-men will return to confront the legendary Streif in the eighth round of the World Cup between the wide doors. The race promises to be spectacular and hard-fought, despite the poor visibility due to the fog.

Welcome friends of OA Sport to the LIVE LIVE text of the second free ascent of Kitzbuehel! The slopes of the Streif take center stage again with another appointment between the wide doors which is coupled with the descent held on Friday.

Italy (Dominik Paris in particular) is called to redeem after the disappointing performance the day before yesterday. “Dommen” paid a very high price for the twenty-seventh place by giving the leadership in the specialty ranking to the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, big favorite even today.

They can have their say with a view to victory the Austrians Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr and the Swiss Beat Feuz, Without to forget the transalpines Johan Clarey and Blaise Giezendanner who stunned everyone by grabbing the podium 48 hours ago. As for the Azzurri they will take to the track, In addition to the aforementioned Paris, Christof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia, Mattia Casse, Guglielmo Bosca and Pietro Zazzi.

Alpine skiing, Dave Ryding gives the first victory in history to Great Britain. Amarezza Vinatzer and Razzoli

Departure of the descent fixed at 13.30. The hope is that the race can be played in full following the lowering on Friday, made necessary by the wind at high altitude. Condition on paper looks good. Follow the LIVE LIVE curated by OA Sport to really not miss a thing of the Kitzbuehel free ascent!

Photo: Lapresse