Oderzo Hospital, Dr. Gasparotto at the helm of the medical department

From Wednesday 1st December the hospital medical management of Oderzo will be led by doctor Umberto Gasparotto, 61, who graduated in 1988 in medicine and surgery from the University of Padua. He specialized in Forensic and Insurance Medicine and in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine, in 2018 he attended the management training course for managers of complex structures at the school of public health.

The curriculum

Dr. Gasparotto started his activity in 1993 dealing with Public Hygiene and Forensic Medicine at the then Ulss 11 Opitergino Mottense, which later became Ulss 9. Since 1997 he has followed the budget and personnel management for the medical management of hospitals, first of Oderzo and Motta di Livenza and then of Oderzo and Treviso, improving more and more in risk management and legal medical activities, becoming the Ulss 2 manager of the patient safety functions and covering the role of director of the structure from 2013 to 2018 complex of Forensic Medicine, Patient Safety and clinical assistance processes. In the context of Ulss 2, he also covers the role of corporate risk manager, playing an important role in the prevention of adverse events and management of disputes. He also held the position of President of the Ethics Committee for Clinical Practice of Treviso from 2010 to 2014 and the role of teacher in various masters and courses related to the world of health professions.

The comment

«To Dr. Gasparotto – says the director general of Ulss 2, Francesco Benazzi – I send my best wishes for the position. His experience will be a valuable resource in this difficult period. I take this opportunity to thank him, but also all my other collaborators, who continue with dedication and professionalism to support me in the difficult management of this epidemic ».