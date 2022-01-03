Odyssey Neo G8, the first 4K 240 Hz gaming monitor churns out Samsung | CES 2022

On the occasion of CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Samsung he presented Odyssey Neo G8, the world’s first monitor that combines resolution 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) at a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

Odyssey Neo G8 (G85NB) is a 32 inches curved (1000R) with a response time of 1 millisecond GtG which is aimed at the most demanding gamers also in terms of image quality, being based on a panel with “Quantum Mini LED” backlight, the name chosen by the company for its Mini LED backlight.

This causes the new gaming monitor to achieve a peak brightness of 2000 nit, fully supports HDR for more faithful color reproduction (Samsung talks about Quantum HDR 2000) and offers a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000: 1.

The design language of the new Odyssey Neo G8 takes up that of the well-known Odyssey Neo G9, the 49-inch 32: 9 with 5120×1440 resolution (Dual QHD) available on Amazon for over 2000 euros. In this sense it should not be forgotten CoreSync lighting, placed on the back of the monitor and able to automatically detect the colors on the screen to project them on the rear wall in order to return a greater sense of immersion (similar to Philips Hue technology, but in a small way).

Complete the equipment two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync variable refresh rate technologies (without dedicated module).

Smart Monitor M8

Odyssey Neo G8, however, is not the only monitor baked by Samsung, here in fact Smart Monitor M8, a line of solutions designed for the historical period we live in, made up of work in the presence and often also at a distance (today summarized in the word smart working). The new Smart Monitor M8 32 “(M80B) comes with a thickness of 11.4 mm, three-quarters smaller than the previous model.

The panel on board, able to reach the 4K resolution, covers the 99% sRGB color gamut and supports over a billion colors at 400 nit brightness. Unlike monitors of the past or devoted to pure gaming, this line integrates a series of features and applications devoted to both entertainment and productivity, in order to adapt to the context of use.

In addition to the features introduced with the previous M5 and M7 lines, such as the integration of the apps of the main streaming services or the connection “with a tap” to smartphones and tablets, the new Smart Monitor M8 has a magnetic webcam called SlimFit Cam and integrated video calling applications such as Google Duo. Finally, there is a door USB Type C which allows you to charge devices up to 65 watts.

Samsung Monitor S8

The new line completes the lot “S8 monitor“(S80PB), available in two models from 27 and 32 inches both characterized by 4K resolution and intended for content creators and professionals looking for accurate color.

With a 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and certification DisplayHDR 600, this monitor is also the first to obtain the UL (Underwriter Laboratories) “Glare Free” stamp, thanks to an opaque layer placed on the top of the panel that minimizes light reflections even when a cover is not used. Both models have a USB Type C port to charge devices up to 90W, a LAN and VESA support.

For all the monitors described, Samsung has not released prices and availability, details that will arrive near the debut in the coming months.