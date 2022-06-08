OECD cuts Mexico’s growth forecast to 1.9%; inflation alert

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cut its forecast this year for Mexico’s economy to 1.9%, Y by 2023 to 2.1%

Their previous forecasts were 2.3% for 2022 and 2.6% for next year.

The organization estimates that annual inflation will close the year at 6.9% from the 4.4% forecast in December 2021.

According to the organization, there is a lot of uncertainty about what might happen to the economy, because if there is a spike in COVID-19 infectionsmobility can be affected, harming economic activity, which would cause episodes of financial volatility and an increase in risk aversion.

Bad year for the world economy

The world economy is getting worse with the war in Ukraine and is at risk of sinking further, the OECD warned on Wednesday in its latest forecasts, which predict a sharp decline in global growth and a rebound in inflation this year.

“There is developing a humanitarian crisis before our eyes, leaving thousands dead, forcing millions of refugees to flee their homes and threatening an economic recovery that was underway after two years of the pandemic,” warned the OECD chief economist, Laurence Boone, in an introductory text. to the forecasts titled “The price of war”.

The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which brings together 38 developed countries, had refused in March to publish detailed forecasts as it usually does, given the great uncertainty created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine three weeks earlier.

So he had only calculated that the war would cost more than one point of world growth and 2.5 points of inflation in a year.

Now foresee a global GDP growth of 3% in 2022, a much lower level than the previous forecast of 4.5% published last December.

Inflation forecasts double

Inflation is one of the OECD’s biggest concerns and is cited more than 800 times in the more than 200-page report.

The institution doubled its inflation forecast for the member countries of the organization up to 8.5% this year, which would be the highest annual forecast since 1988.

Inflation, which the organization still considered in September 2021 as “temporary”, continues to rise while problems in supply chains persist, with prices of energy, food and metals soaring due to the war.

According to Boone, “it erodes household disposable income and living standards, and slows down consumption.”

In vulnerable countries, rising prices and food shortages, such as wheat, threaten “humanitarian disasters”, warns the institution.

Like the World Bank, the OECD believes that inflationary pressures will ease next year, but warns that nothing is certain.

“Inflationary pressures could be stronger than expected (…) the uncertainty surrounding these forecasts is high,” says the report.

Among the risks is the possibility of a sudden halt in Russian gas exports to Europe, a further rise in energy prices, or continued disruptions to supply chains.

With information from AFP