OECD, in Italy future retirement age of 71 years: record for spending

MILAN – Anyone who enters the job market now in Italy knows that they will not leave it for 71 years. These are the data that emerge from the report “A look at pensions” made byOECD, which places our country at the top for future retirement age. Before us, Denmark (74 years), Estonia (71 years) and the Netherlands (71 years), compared to an OECD average of 66 years for the generation that is now entering the labor market.

At the same time, however, for those who are outgoing now the situation is more reassuring. All the different options available to retire before the statutory retirement age lower the average age of exit from the labor market, equal to an average of 61.8 years against the 63.1 years of the OECD average. “The granting of relatively high benefits to young retirees puts Italy’s public pension expenditure in second place among the highest in OECD countries, equal to 15.4% of GDP in 2019.

OECD, caution on global growth but the Italian one rises: GDP at + 6.3% this year by Raffaele Ricciardi 01 December 2021





The aging of the population in Italy, explains the OECD will be rapid and in 2050 there will be 74 people aged 65 or over for every 100 people aged between 20 and 64, which is one of the most highs of the OECD. Over the past 20 years, employment growth, including through longer careers, has offset more than half of the pressure of aging on pension spending in Italy. Nonetheless, the latter increased by 2.2% of GDP between 2000 and 2017. For Italy, the increase in employment continues to be of crucial importance, particularly in the older age groups.

Pisu (OECD): “Italy will grow more than the Euro area thanks to investments and exports” by Raffaele Ricciardi 01 December 2021





Self-employed workers expect a future with pensions that are 30% lower than those of an employee with the same contribution seniority. This is what emerges from the OECD Report on the pension system. The OECD points out that in Italy the net replacement rate (i.e. the ratio between the last salary and the pension) is 82% for workers with an uninterrupted career and with an average salary, a ratio higher than a rate of 62% on average in the OECD area. If you retire 3 years earlier, at 68, the future net replacement rate drops substantially to 72%, a value that remains high in an international comparison.

However, such high replacement rates for all workers cannot be expected. In Italy, a worker who starts her career at 27 and is unemployed for 10 years during her professional life will receive a pension that is 27% lower than that of a full-time worker, compared to the 22% lower average. in the OECD area. Furthermore, since the contribution rates of self-employed workers are one-third lower than those of employees, self-employed workers can expect pensions that are approximately 30% lower than those of employees with the same taxable income throughout their career: the OECD average. is 25% lower.