OECD verdict: Italy squeezed by the taxman. But the EU already warns: “Beware of the debt”

Italians squeezed by taxes. Now the OECD also certifies it. Our country in 2020 saw an increase in the incidence of taxation on GDP, which rose to 42.9%, from 42.4% in 2019, which in spite of itself also advances in the international ranking from sixth to fourth place among the countries. industrialized behind Denmark (46.5%), France (45.4%) and close to Belgium (43.1%). The average of the OECD countries, reveals the Revenue statistics 2021 report, is 33.5% (+0.1 points on 2019) and has therefore recorded a greater increase than the average, from which it has moved further away (from 9 to 9 , 4 percentage points). Obviously, the impact of Covid on GDP (-8.9%) has caused a distortion, but Italy is in the unenviable condition of having seen the incidence on gross domestic product both of income taxes and taxation increase. corporate.

The trend is, unfortunately, destined to continue. Yesterday, the Ministry of Economy announced that in the period January-October 2021 tax revenues amounted to 377.8 billion euros, marking an increase of 40.4 billion compared to the same period of 2020 (+ 12.0%). Also in this case, the stop on payments imposed by the pandemic last year caused this exceptional discrepancy. At the same time, it should be noted that last year tax revenues recorded a decrease lower than that of GDP (-5.3%), while this year they are increasing at double the rate expected for domestic product. gross.

It follows that the issue of tax reform at the center of the parliamentary debate on the budget law assumes strategic importance. Today the government amendment that defines the cut of Irpef and Irap should be presented to the Senate Budget Committee. The text should operationally translate the political agreement on the remodeling of the 7 billion Irpef and on the 1 billion IRAP reliefs. Voting on the proposed amendments is expected to start on Tuesday 14 December. The parliamentary groups are still finalizing the list of 600 “reported” amendments. On the basis of the proposals presented to the trade unions, cutting the tax wedge up to 35 thousand euros in income should result in a discount for employees ranging from an annual minimum of 250 euros to a maximum of 844 euros in the 40-45 thousand euros range.

But yesterday from Brussels also came yet another warning to keep a watchful eye on public accounts. The Eurogroup has “invited the highly indebted member countries to take the necessary measures within the national budget process”, ie to keep current expenditure under control. “The 2022 budget provides for a reduction in income taxes and an increase in overall social spending, it is a good thing but the problem is whether it is sustainable in the medium term”, commented IMF director general Kristalina Georgieva, who yesterday he participated in the Eurogroup, congratulating Italy “for having achieved a higher than average growth rate this year”. In short, the Draghi government is already under observation even though the Stability Pact is still more than a year away.