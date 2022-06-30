OEI | Mexico | News

The OEI in Ibero-America > Mexico > News > The well-being of the teaching staff must be a permanent objective in educational centers: Rafael Bisquerra

“Educating future generations is something that should fill us with joy and well-being, just for being lucky enough to be able to dedicate ourselves to education, despite the difficulties that may arise”- Rafael Bisquerra

This June 28, we held the second session of the Emotional Literacy Webinar Cycle, convened by the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI) in alliance with the Ministry of Public Education, through the Undersecretary of Basic Education (SEB).

Rafael Bisquerra, President of the International Network of Emotional Education and Well-being (RIEEB), was in charge of dictating the second webinar, focused on the theme Teacher well-being at the center of emotional education, under the moderation of Patricia Aldana Maldonado, Permanent Representative of the OEI in Mexico.

Dr. Bisquerra listed the main factors of discomfort within the teaching nucleus, being: low salaries, insufficient social recognition, lack of connections between family and educational center, lack of support from the public administration, emotional factors, among others.

He pointed out that when talking about well-being, it is usually interpreted that we are talking about material well-being, that is, economic and technological development. However, while this is important, it is not enough to achieve complete happiness. In this way, he delved into other types of well-being such as physical well-being, being equally important, although it does not guarantee happiness either; social well-being, which refers to the level of satisfaction with the relationships maintained with other people; as well as professional well-being, which alludes to professional care and commitment, allowing the experience of flow in their work activities.

Finally, there is the emotional well-being, that is, the one that is built every day, and that allows to improve the material, social and professional well-being, for this reason this well-being is valuable, since it enhances the well-being in other axes of the life of the being. human.

He presented the model of emotional competencies of the International Network for Emotional Education and Well-being (RIEEB), which includes emotional awareness, that is, the ability to perceive, identify and distinguish emotions, giving rise to the ability to regulate emotions, is that is, intensify them or reduce those that improve coexistence, performance and well-being.

Due to the above, Dr. Bisquerra specified that emotional autonomy is needed, this being the balance between dependence and emotional detachment; also a social competence, which is the ability to maintain good relationships with other people, manage conflicts, negotiate and establish relationships in critical situations; and lastly, life skills and wellness.

When emotional education is put into practice, fulfilling the indicated requirements, it is possible to observe an improvement in social and emotional skills, an improvement in attitudes towards oneself, towards others and towards the school, and in turn, disruptive behavior decreases, aggressiveness and violence, anxiety and stress.

He also explained the 24/7 model, which aims to develop emotional skills that must be put into practice 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, that is, emotional education goes beyond the classroom, it must be present at all times, involving teamwork by the entire faculty, where peers learn and get feedback.

He concluded by emphasizing that, by promoting assertive emotional education, the growth of an entire country is promoted. For this, it will be necessary to involve training in emotional education, and the sum of efforts of different institutions such as the government, public and private organizations and entities.

The third session of the Cycle of webinars: Emotional Literacy will take place on June 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CDMX), which will focus on the Practical tools for emotional education in formal and non-formal contexts, provided by Carmen García de Leaniz, specialist in the development of socio-emotional skills and emotional education for teachers, parents and students. The closing will be chaired by Patricia Aldana Maldonado, OEI Permanent Representative in Mexico, moderated by Ana Isabel Verdú de Béjar, OEI Cooperation Coordinator in Mexico.

Follow the live broadcast through OEI Mexico’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Live.