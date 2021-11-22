“Of di velu …”. Conte’s English to laugh

The former premier Giuseppe Conte it does not have a simple relationship with the English language. The proof is a video popped up on the net in these hours: the images show the former prime minister as he intervenes, with a certain macaronism in British sauce, at The Revolution of Hope, an initiative organized by Nexus Institut in Amsterdam this past weekend.

A “conference abroad”, therefore, as it is fashionable to define initiatives of this kind these days. The leader of the 5 Star Movement he was invited like Patti Smith, the granddaughter of former US President Mary L. Trump, the opposition leader in Belarus and so on. In the list, another Italian participant also stands out: Father Antonio Spadaro, director of La Civiltà Cattolica.

The theme of the meeting is the revolution due to the appearance in the world of SarsCov2, with all that this entails – we read on the website of the initiative – also in “spiritual” terms. Conte’s video, however, risks becoming viral for other aspects and certainly not for the theme of the event.

Because of the English spoken by Conte during the event, it is already circulating a parody mounted by who knows who. The web – we know – almost forgives nothing. The former Giallorossi and yellow-green Prime Minister performs a performance that does not seem capable of debasing the English spoken by Minister Luigi Di Maio or by other exponents in view of the Grillino world. Even the European parliamentarian Dino Giarrusso, who had some problems with the British language during a session of the European Parliament, will be able, after hearing Giuseppe Conte’s speech, to breathe a good sigh of relief. It seems to understand that in the Grillino hemisphere no one can define themselves as a native speaker on the subject, in short, and perhaps it is better for everyone that this is the case.

The difficulties are understandable and the controversies on the matter would only be sterile. A smile however, it can escape if one thinks of a certain cultural intransigence of media circles close to the 5 Star Movement which are always ready to beat the defects of others. In the video we thus learn that Conte also needs pauses for reflection and long “eeeeee” before pronouncing a sentence in a language that is not his own. The expressions “Of di velu” and “Coscenzis” also risk becoming viral, as well as an incomprehensible “importanz of wespred”. The speech can be heard through the video that was posted on Youtube on a canal called “dangelodario”.

Giuseppe Conte is involved in the reorganization of the 5 Star Movement. This should be the week of choosing the new political secretariat. Among the possible changes and improvements, we would recommend – but without presumption, unlike others – a nice group English course.