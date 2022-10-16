Of prickly pears and colonies

Me first. I’m going down a lane in the Murcia orchard. I go through a crossroads where I have priority. Sure enough, a car coming from the other direction stops and gives way to me. I look at the driver to make that gesture with the palm of the hand with which they thank each other and I see that it is President López Miras. And, hey, I was excited that he was the one who had to let me pass first. I felt like I was already from a better family.

Good informative. Do you watch the news on La 1 at night? Well it is very good. The presenter is good, the technique unbeatable and the information I think reliable, although, of course, everyone can think what they want about that. The sports part is the best of all the chains, by far.

Series. I am watching a series that can be recommended. It’s called Own Cause and (yes, I know it’s already a lot of crime and a lot of police looking for the culprit) it’s about a murder, its investigation and the trial of the possible perpetrators. It is not that the Portuguese have discovered gunpowder with this production, but it is clear that they have seen a lot of Nordic noir, and have read Carmen Mola’s novels or similar things. The setting is very good, with its parks with night fog and a lot of drone photography, which are so cool. It is missing that the police and the judge mess up and go to bed, but there are still chapters for it to happen. If so, I’ll let you know so it doesn’t catch you off guard.

No Please. It seems that the platforms are going to ask us for more money in fees or, failing that, that we put up with ads. Many of us are going to have a hard time getting used to a movie being cut again to tell us that with a colony human beings are going to jump on us to kiss and hug us, because, without being Chris Hemsworth or Keira Knightley, that is not going to never happen.

Little will come. A former student writes to me from Germany. He started engineering at UPCT and decided to finish his studies in that country. There he has found a partner and work and has stayed. What seemed saddest to me about his e-mail is that he says that he will return less to Murcia, because his girl has told him that she already knows this Region, and that she would like to take advantage of the holidays to visit other places in Spain or the world. If she, who is German, has said this, I frankly believe that we will see little of it around here.

Friendship. Although it has been quite a few years since I left teaching, there are still students with whom I am still in contact. They are not many, but they are very good people and I enjoy their friendship. Sometimes there is someone who comes to tell me about his second divorce, and I have a hard time encouraging him to start a third relationship, or a fourth, or a fifth. The truth is that it is magnificent that, in addition to teaching them some English in class, I was later able to maintain a friendship with them, with their partners, and even meet their children.

A fortune. As you may already know, the Spanish golfer Eugenio López-Chacarra pocketed four million dollars by winning a tournament in Bangkok. To get an idea of ​​how things are in this sport, the prize for the Spanish Open, which was being held at the same time as the other, is 300,000 euros. I’m happy for the boy, but what a nonsense of money, isn’t it?

Caring. A friend tells me: «I bought a plastic box with six prickly pears already peeled. It cost me 4 euros. It seems little, but it is not. It’s bloody nonsense»; and, lowering his voice, he adds: “My wife likes them a lot…”





Three men are talking about Wednesday’s parade on a terrace of a bar where I’m waiting for some friends to have a beer. One of them says: “Would you have yelled at Pedro Sánchez on the day of the parade?” “I do,” another responds. And he adds: «And not because he was late, but because of how he arrived… (at this moment he gets up from his chair and begins to walk pompously, moving his arms and puffing out his chest)…it seemed that he was showing off and as if telling people that he comes when he feels like it.” The third smiles and says: “Come on, you’re not going to vote for Pedro Sánchez in the next ones, right?”