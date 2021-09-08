Of silicon and limestone. ‘Ammonite’ by Francis Lee, with Kate Winslet





Mary Anning makes her way through the sharp rocks, her hands accustomed to the sea wind and the chlorides that forcefully hit her face, closing her eyes, entering her nose and mouth. Year after year it has become an element of the landscape, taking on the same hues – brown, gray and a blue that equally turns to gray -, wearing short jackets reminiscent of men’s, wide and soft skirts, a nineteenth-century men’s tie, suits that they differ from the taped hats and the rounded and pastel models of the Ladies. Also around her, invisible, a crystalline lattice of silicates has formed which represents her own identity, the way in which it manifests itself. The isolation practiced as a stoic discipline, the laconic and rough nature, the rejection of the feminine model prevailing in Britain in the first half of the nineteenth century, are the immediately recognizable traits of this fundamental researcher in the history of paleontology, whose merits are been concealed in life by the Geological Society of London. Anning, guilty of being a woman and poor at the same time, was not even admitted to visit the GS, although the members routinely appropriated her findings and considerations.

In the seaside village of Lyme Regis, at the intersection of the cliffs of Devon and Dorset, he pulls out the stones with ammonites and parts of skeletons of animals that lived in the Jurassic; in the midst of thousands of stones, apparently all the same, he recognizes with a single glance those that contain the fossils inside. In 1811 he discovered a skull of Ichtyosaurus, a marine reptile, in 1823 even a Plesiosaur. Each find, each bone fragment, is cleaned and classified with scientific care. The spiral-shaped calcareous shells of the ammonites that lived in the Mesozoic era are displayed in the unadorned window of the little shop attached to Mary’s apartment, and provide a minimum income to her and to her mother, obtuse and nasty by mourning and need, who, observing her with blue eyes of a bird of prey , every day reminds Mary of the guilt of having survived the eight little brothers carried away by disease and poverty. He circumscribes and stakes his daughter’s existential space, reducing it to the dimensions strictly necessary to procure the necessary to live, showing a malevolent disposition towards Mary’s scientific research and her social anomaly. What’s more, he nails her to a daily rite of death protracted over time, to a past that continues to swallow the possibility of the present and the future: the cleaning of the figurines of 8 sheep, 8 little animals that “replace” her dead children.

When Mr. Roderick Murchison arrives in the narrow shop – preceded by his own mellifluous and opinionated ego – to ask Anning with a smile of mock respect to allow him to observe her work as a fossil hunter, it is the apprehensive greed of the maternal gaze that imposes to Mary to accept. Upon departure, Murchison decides to temporarily leave his young wife Charlotte in Lyme, plunged into a complete lack of interest and emotional reactions to any external phenomena due to the apathy triggered by the unhappy marriage and the loss of a child.

Charlotte’s condition of indifference and Mary’s rough nature make the early stages of the relationship tiring. Winslet keeps Anning’s progressive inner metamorphosis within the confines of the gaze, creating variations in emotional temperature by means of minimal ripples of light and sudden thickening of intensity. Thus we see Mary’s feeling towards Charlotte slowly change, a change that comes to a fateful point when the girl falls ill with pneumonia. Taking care of Charlotte’s body, washing it, watching over it, bringing down the fever with cold packs, bringing it back to consciousness, healing it leads to a deep confidence, to the awakening of a heat that has been suffocated for too long, of a forgotten or never practiced tenderness.

During a reception in Lyme, to which both are invited, it is jealousy that forces Mary to recognize the desire that dominates thoughts and gestures: the affable conversation between Charlotte and Elizabeth Philpot turns into a burning reverberation that pushes her out of the building, under the rain. Then, the time will come for comfort and reassurance, for a frantic, rapacious, passionate erotic first contact, and beaux jours of loving lightness, of the journey back into the mental space of childhood, of abandonment to the sea and to jokes.

As in other Sapphic films of these years, also in Ammonite the space of happiness is small. The letter from Mr. Murchison announcing the arrival of the servants charged with picking up the cheap trinket and bringing it home – delivered by Mary’s mother with a look of sour satisfaction – makes a construction undermined by impossibility fall upon itself. society of a different outlet. The night of love that precedes Charlotte’s departure is the story of the complete fusion of the bodies and the desperation with which the two women climb and dig into each other, trying to prolong the hours indefinitely, to slip reality in a space forbidden to human laws.

The wax of the candles poured into the saucers, the ritual of the suitcases, the call of the seagulls, and Mary’s gaze so full of pain that she cannot rise, the words that make up any phrases because what is devastating the inner landscape is unspeakable – It’s hot. Last year there was snow, but now it’s good -, the return home, the sad gait that makes the dress sway like a death knell, and the refusal to clean the usual mourning statuettes with the mother; for the first time Mary escapes the ceremony, the sense of guilt and maternal power. Shortly afterwards Mrs. Molly Anning will die, most likely because deprived of her victim and therefore of a purpose,

Charlotte reappears sometime later with a letter and an invitation to London. Mary, tried not so much by the death of her mother as by the separation from Charlotte, rushes to her, but what she finds in front of her, she does not like at all, is a humiliating offer for her: to give up her job, her identity, in search and freedom for a room in Mr. Murchison’s house, like an anonymous lady-in-waiting, a delightful object devoid of autonomous thought. Having spent his life escaping the constraints of cliché and social conventions, Anning distances himself again this time, refusing to sleep there. The day after goes to the British Museum to review his special creature, which he discovered when he was only 11, and which was given to the museum because it was worth a year’s rent, food and clothingthe. He passes in front of busts, portraits and works of illustrious men, arrives in front of the reliquary, looks with love at that creature of his and from the other side of the glass appears Charlotte, with a sad air. In the finale the two women look at each other, in a suspended moment, they look at each other and to separate them there is that case that for Mary contains everything, joy, fatigue, care, work, life.

Some time ago, when Charlotte was convalescing at Mary’s house, she asked her why she hadn’t had children; Anning replied: I have my job, I don’t need children. Yes, that job to which Charlotte seems not to give importance, that job that is now there among them and separates them (but perhaps not forever), that job to which Mary has dedicated her life with passion and effort, behaving like a woman extremely modern and not compliant with the rules of her time that would have wanted her married and with offspring, that misogynistic age of hers which, after a few seconds that her ichthyosaur was deposited with extreme care in the British Museum, changed the plate that bore Sea Lizard, Found by Miss Mary Anning Lyme Regis with another written on it Ittiosaurus – Lyme Regis Presented by H. Hoste Henley.

