of the ‘burnout’ that he suffers from snogging with Meryl Streep









Sandra Bullock She is one of the most popular actresses Hollywood, the winner of an Oscar award has worked in more than fifty films. We saw her float in the middle of space in Gravitywon over the public Miss Congeniality and fell in love with everyone The lake Housean early 2000s classic starring alongside his great friend Keanu Reeves.

Although we have also seen her in thrillers, dramas and action movies, Bullock is one of the most common faces in the romantic comedy genre. The actress, whom we can see this Saturday in La 1 with the film love with notice (2002), is one of the highest paid actresses on celluloid. Nominated three times for the Oscars, she managed to win the statuette in 2009 for the film A possible dreambased on the true story of Michale Oher, a young black man who, after being taken in by a wealthy family, manages to succeed in American football.

His last leading role on the big screen was in the film The lost Cityreleased this year, in which we have also been able to see her in a small role in Bullet Traina film starring Brad Pitt, an actor with whom he also shares a long friendship. Both were shot before he announced that he suffers from burnout. Below we review these and other curiosities that perhaps you did not know about the actress.

suffers from the disease burnout In the middle of this 2022, the actress announced that she will temporarily withdraw from acting to take care of her health due to the syndrome burnout suffering. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress spoke about her physical and, above all, mental exhaustion and confessed her need to take a break. The news came shortly after the film’s box office success. The lost City. “I’m in burnout. I’m so tired and I’m not able to make smart healthy decisions and I know it”, Sandra Bullock confessed about her temporary retirement from the screens. burn outalso known burnout syndromeIt affects the physical and mental health of people. Its symptoms include exhaustion and demotivation.











Sandra Bullock (2022) GTRES cropper

Her impossible love with Keanu Reeves their work together in The lake House (2006) fell in love with the public. The chemistry that the couple gives off in the film was immortalized on the big screen and in the hearts of many, who since its premiere have wanted the love story told in the film to become a reality behind the spotlights. The attraction between the two actors began when Reeves lost his best friend. river phoenix. His death deeply affected the actor, but it was thanks to his friendship with Sandra Bullock, who gave him all his support and accompanied him many times, that Reeves was able to return to the scene. Since then they have always been very close, but they have never dared to go on a date together.









Sandra Bullock with Keanu Reeves (2006, Los Angeles) GTRES

A friendship with Brad Pitt that causes jealousy Since his separation from Angelina Jolie, the actor from Fight Club or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been very close to people important to him and among them is his friend, actress and producer Sandra Bullock. A closeness that many have interpreted as something more after the separation in 2010 of Bullock and her husband. Could they be the perfect couple? ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, commented that his friendship with Sandra Bullock is something that has been going on for many years and that the actress has been an unconditional person with him. She has also referred to the fact that many times he has called her to help him and the actress came to her, leaving what she was doing of her suspended to go out to help him. Far from an affair with Pitt, Bullock has been happily in love with her boyfriend, photographer Bryan Randall, since 2015.

The decision by which she decided to adopt single Louis and Laila Bulllock are the names of the adopted children that the actress has. Little is known about the little ones, whom she always keeps away from the spotlight. The first to be adopted was Louis, a decision she made while she was in a relationship with fellow actor Jesse James, although the adoption took place after her separation, so Bullock became a single mother. Five years later, in 2015, he chose to take Laila under his arm. Asked on more than one occasion about the decision to adopt being single, the actress has always been emphatic: “I’m enough with myself“. “ “

His uncanny resemblance to Michael Jackson Sometimes the networks can be tremendously cruel. At first glance, one would never associate the famous singer, who died in 2009, and the actress from movies like Gravity either Crash, but some time ago Internet users began to compare certain similarities between both artists. The last strange coincidence between them went viral a few days ago, on Twitter. A user visiting Rio de Janeiro posted a picture of a statue dedicated to Michael Jackson who actually bore a greater resemblance to Sandra Bullock. Despite the fact that the statue was inaugurated more than 10 years ago, it is not until now that it has become relevant due to the tweet in question, which has more than 300,000 likes and 25,000 retweets, and which has created a debate about the artistic quality of certain sculptors. “Michael Jackson statue in Brazil pic.twitter.com/AOV2rqJ2xc“ — NYX ᴹ♕ᴶ {Fan Account} (@AUgustBeat_) August 14, 2022

Did you know that she had an affair with Ryan Gosling? You may not even remember, but Ryan Gosling appeared in the movie Murder 1, 2, 3. Released in 2022, when he was only 22 years old and was not the star he is today, the actor then coincided with Bullock, the protagonist of the film. Although neither of the two gave details of their relationship, everything indicates that it was during the filming of this film that love between the two arose. The actors were seen together on several red carpets and, although they did not confirm anything officially, they did imply that they were together.