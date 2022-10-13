of the romance that Sarah Jessica Parker picks up after Keanu Reeves’ biker friends go out

Keanu Reeves enjoys a moment with friends in Malibu, in Los Angeles

The famous enjoyed life as a couple with spontaneous outings in which the paparazzi have been able to portray them these days. Of Anya Taylor-Joy Y Hugh Jackman a David and Victoria Beckham, celebrities paraded their love in public. However, there are those who were more solitary, although no less entertaining.

Other familiar faces, for their part, have not neglected working hours, such as Sarah Jessica Parkerwho resumed his romance in fiction with his co-star in the series And Just Like That , the actor Ivan Hernandez. On the set of the second season of the successful production, which takes place in Manhattan, the actress was radiant during filming, judging by the images.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Iván Hernández, on the set of the second season of the series And Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker wore high-heeled sandals, in tune with her stunning fuchsia dress, while filming a scene from the series And Just Like That

With a more relaxed look, Keanu Reeves He was seen these days with a group of motorcyclist friends taking a ride through the streets of Malibu, California, where he had time to take a break of his motorcycle route and enjoy a soft drink and a chat in the open air.

Keanu Reeves, on two wheels, strolling through the streets of Malibu, California

In Australia, Anya Taylor-Joy and her partner Malcolm McRae strolled hand-in-hand as they toured Sydney’s eastern suburbs. the star of queen’s gambit She wore a floral print dress that she combined with a leather jacket and sheepskin.

They were also very in love David and Victoria Beckham while on their way to dinner, in New York City. Meanwhile, the actor Hugh Jackman He looked very excited with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furnesscelebrating his 54th birthday.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae were very much in love walking hand in hand through the eastern suburbs of Sydney, Australia

The paparazzi captured David and Victoria Beckham heading to a dinner in New York

Hugh Jackman blew out the candles at a celebration with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness in New York

For her part, Dakota Johnson was filming an action sequence with his co-star, Sydney Sweeneyin a New York subway station during the filming of the new Marvel movie madam web.

Dakota Johnson with co-star Sydney Sweeney filming in New York

In New York the actress was also seen Kate Holmes, who looked very relaxed – in jogging and sneakers – enjoying a walk. Meanwhile, his colleague Ashton Kutcher He was not far behind and went for a run on a beautiful sunset in Los Angeles.

Actress Katie Holmes enjoyed a walk, in New York City

Ashton Kutcher keeps fit: the actor went for a run in Los Angeles

In Santa Monica, Sunday night, Adele dined with rich paul at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. For the occasion, both opted for a very informal look.

Adele dined with her boyfriend Rich Paul at Giorgio Baldi’s Italian restaurant in Santa Monica on Sunday night.

