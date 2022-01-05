OF THE SERIES HOW TO HURT YOURSELF WITH THE DG

It was supposed to be a party for the presentation of Ikone, it turned out to be yet another manifestation of hatred and intolerance towards the best player of Fiorentina. But what is worse is that once again the general manager has shown his great limits in the management of an important and prestigious club like Fiorentina. The facts are under the eyes of those who want to see them. On the one hand, an interview, albeit unauthorized, that everyone, and I mean everyone, from the last of the fans, to all the media, to the insiders, considered a step backwards and a small opening on the part of Vlahovic towards the President; on the other, the verbal stones that Joe Barone intended to throw once again against the Serbian footballer. It is even incredible to hear the manager talk about the lack of respect on the part of the number nine, a twenty year old boy who scored more than thirty goals in the calendar year for this shirt, who practically saved the Viola alone in the last championship, remedying with goals the disastrous markets of those who accuse him, who is the top scorer in Serie A and who, first of all, has set the return to Europe as his seasonal goal.

This despite the repeated campaigns against him that the words of Barone and previously of President Commisso have helped to fuel. Do you remember when the stomach of typhus asked for exclusion? To make room for Kokorin. Here you are, I consider the purchase of Kokorin undoubtedly a lack of respect for Florence and Fiorentina, certainly not Vlahovic’s words and ambitions. Could it be that Vlahovic, in addition to the failure to sign, pays the esteem towards Prandelli? A man never even named by the club and instead considered by the boy the main architect of its explosion. And isn’t Vlahovic also paying for his willingness to do his job well? His will to win?

Do you know what emerges from this story? That today Vlahovic and the team strongly want to go to Europe, the general manager and the President instead convey the desire to see the forward away from Florence as soon as possible. Legitimate, for heaven’s sake, but then have the courage to really do it. Do you want to sell Vlahovic in January? Try it. Do you want to put him out of the team because he is disrespectful? Try it. It was a surreal conference. With every question Joe Barone never missed an opportunity to go back to talking about Vlahovic, listening to him was frustrating. And even that reference, deliberately unsupported by figures, to the fact that the player’s entourage asked in November for double what Commisso offered him, if true, would nail Fiorentina. Yes, because perhaps unknowingly but by saying this Baron said that Vlahovic would have signed, maybe twice as much, but he would have signed. I’d like to know why Fiorentina didn’t take the opportunity instead of being offended. Imagine what sales power the company would have acquired? Huge. With a long contract in place he could have sold it for any amount. But imagine.

The strategy seems clear to me. Making Florence an unlivable environment for Vlahovic, try to force him to want to leave, put him in psychological difficulty. And it doesn’t matter if this hurts Fiorentina, if it goes against the wishes of Italian, if it complicates the season, if it makes it more difficult to repeat in the second leg what was good in the first leg. This comes later because apparently the priority is to annihilate one’s strongest player. And thank goodness they have to do with a football monster who, for the moment, slips all over him. Congratulations.