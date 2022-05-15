Of this and that – After the Doctor, James?

British audiovisual creation is in the midst of a revolution. We know the name of the actor who will give his features to the new Doctor Who. This hero of a science fiction anthology series launched in 1963, regularly changes appearance.

As the Doctor is immortal, he can take many human forms. David Tennant performed it brilliantly. Two years ago, the first upheaval for fans, the doctor becomes a doctor. But Jodie Whittaker didn’t last long as future episodes will have a renewed doctor.

Back to the male gender, but the great novelty is that Ncuti Gatwa is Black. Originally from Rwanda, this young Scottish actor, spotted in Sex Education, will therefore take up the challenge of reviving interest in a series which tends to run out of steam.

Putting color into famous fictional characters, however, is nothing new. And for once it was the French who innovated since the Lupine of the 2000s, a TV series based in part on the character of the gentleman-burglar invented by Maurice Leblanc at the beginning of the 20th century, became world famous again thanks to the interpretation of ‘Omar Sy.

There is now only one last bastion of the white alpha male to bring down: James Bond. Many rumors have circulated to replace the very manly (but increasingly older), Daniel Craig. So like Doctor Who, will James go black under the guise of Idris Elba? It is possible, but the competition promises to be tough since Dwayne Johnson (White and bald) and Jamie Dornan (White and English) have clearly explained that they are very interested in this recovery.

Column published on the last page of the Independent on Friday, May 13, 2022