Ofenbach: they remix Coldplay with Selena Gomez and announce a new single

If you liked Be Mine, Wasted Love, Head Shoulders Knees and Toes or Hurricane, you will be satisfied in this article. In effect, the Ofenbach just announced the release of their new single. Entitled 4U, the track will be available this Friday, April 22. “Hi guys, next Friday, new chapter, stay tuned” promises Cesar. For his part, Dorian, the other member of the group, was excited: “This is the big news, the new single is coming and we can’t wait!”.

To top it all, the Ofenbachs also unveiled their remix of Let Somebody Gothe tube of Coldplay and Selena Gomez (listen above, editor’s note). “Being Coldplay fans for many years, we are delighted to announce the release of this remix” wrote the two Frenchies on social networks.

In great form, you won’t be able to miss the Ofenbachs in 2022, especially since they will be passing through the next edition of Fun Radio Ibiza Experience, on April 29 at the AccorArena. The atmosphere promises to be grandiose.

