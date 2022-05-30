Off-Black hair dye is a trend: This is how it is worn

Not only highlights or lights with a blurred effect are worn. This summer, between cool blondes and enveloping reds, there are a very special brown hair dye. renamed as Off Black Brunetteit is a brown that tends to black and that brings strength and sensuality to the face.

It is no coincidence that among the fans of this color are Lily James, Katy Perry Megan Fox and Emily Ratajkowski. This dark and luminous tone, often underestimated in the face of the summer summer season, is definitely the elegant solution for all the brunettes who don’t want to give in to bleaching to brighten their face.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

What makes the Off-Black Brunette shade special?

It is characterized by being multi-tone, capable, thanks to the different nuances that it can acquire with this toner, to personalize any hair. In fact, at first glance, this color may appear black, but on closer inspection, especially in bright sunlight, it has unexpected, enveloping shades of brown. In short, we are used to seeing this hair color in which they have almost always worn it, from Megan Fox to Ana De Armas, but what is surprising is precisely those who, natural chestnuts accustomed to bleaching with highlights, decide to give up lightening to go back to brown this summer.

The latest example has been that of Lily James who, after changing to blonde to play Pamela Anderson in the Pam & Tommy series, has returned to her ‘dark side’, enhancing her natural brown with this same shade of hair. This similar makeover was done by Dove Cameron, who wore it to the Grammy Awards, and Dua Lipa who, for her world tour, opted to say goodbye to platinum and go back to being a brunette.

Who suits this brown hair color?

All women with cool undertones who want to put an unexpected and decidedly avant-garde twist on their look, even those who have been used to seeing themselves as blonde for years. Do you remember Carrie Bradshaw in the 2000s who, after the end of her great love affair with Big, opted for this same hair dye? You can also change without the excuse of a momentous change in your life, but simply to be more sensual and intriguing this summer.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

New hair color, new makeup

If you go from blonde to this shade of brown Off Black Brunette, you will also have to change your colors in the makeup. Blonde has a natural lightening power, while brown tends to ‘darken’, highlighting facial features thanks to its intense tones. Always remember, especially before going to the hairdresser, that cool tones, with almost bluish undertones and no red undertones in them, always appear darker than warm tones and therefore give a whole new depth to the face. Returning to makeup, go for smoky eyes and, for those who prefer lip makeup, for important colors such as any type of red. Also, never forget the bonus of tanned skin, which naturally brings light to the face in summer and is perfect with your new brown hair.

Article originally published by Vogue Italia, vogue.it. Adapted by Monica Silveti