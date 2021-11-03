Off foot from QE, Fed starts tapering. Starts At $ 15B A Month By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – La kicked off the reduction in bond purchases, as expected by traders, but kept Fed Funds rates unchanged in the range of 0% / 0.25%, confirming once again the “transitional” nature current inflation even if it is “high”.

In detail, in light of “substantial further progress made by the economy towards the committee’s objectives”, the executive arm has decided to start reducing the monthly pace of purchases for $ 10 billion of Treasury securities and for $ 5 billion for mortgage-back-securities.

As of the end of this month, it continues, “the committee will increase the availability of Treasury securities by at least $ 70 billion per month and mortgage-backed securities by at least $ 35 billion”, while government bonds will rise from December. ” at least $ 60 billion a month “and MBS” at least $ 30 billion a month “.

According to the central bank, the initial scope of the tapering will be “probably appropriate every month”, but it is ready “to adjust the pace of purchases if justified by the changes in the economic outlook”.

With advances on vaccinations and strong political support, the statement noted, economic activity and employment “have continued to strengthen”, and the sectors most affected by the pandemic “have improved in recent months”. However, it warns, the summer increase in COVID cases “has slowed the recovery”, and inflation “is high, largely reflecting factors that should be transitory”.

The imbalances in supply and demand linked to the reopening of the economy, it is explained, “have contributed to considerable price increases in some sectors”, but the overall financial conditions “remain accommodative thanks to” political measures to support the economy and the flow credit to US households and businesses “.

The path of the economy, continues the Marriner S. Eccles Building, “continues to depend on the course of the virus”, but the progress of vaccinations and the easing of supply problems will support “the continuous recovery of economic activity and employment, as well as a reduction in inflation “, although” risks to the economic outlook remain “.

After the decision, it lost 0.15% to 93.97, while the stock advanced + 2.73% at a yield of 1.59%. For equities, it is on parity, the yields 0.2% and the Nasdaq marks + 0.2%.