Off-market houses with EU tightening on energy: the map

As early as 2026, over 33% of properties in our country could end up out of business. It is the effect of the application of the EU directive on energy waste that bans the sale and rental of homes that fall within the lowest energy class, namely “G”, to which, however, about a third belongs in Italy residential buildings, at least those for which a certification has been presented.

Energy classes, which houses go out of business with the new EU tightening: the dates

The legislation established in Brussels (here we talked about the stop to houses that waste energy) requires the Member States to pass laws so that, starting from 2027, public buildings that are included in the category of the worst energy performances move to the higher category, that is the F”. They will have to progressively rise to the next one, the “E”, by 2030 and to the “D” by 2033, a deadline beyond which the goal would be to register the majority of the properties in the energy class “C”.

Date slips if you look at residential buildings, which will have to move to class “F” by January 1, 2030 and to “E” by 2033. But the principle does not change: put out of action, and therefore out of the market, the properties that they are not able to guarantee a low environmental impact, considering that the buildings are responsible for 40% of total energy consumption and 36% of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union.

Energy classes, which houses end up out of business with the new EU tightening: the Italian map

A real revolution for the real estate market in Italy, as shown by the data from Enea and the Information System on energy performance certificates (Siape): out of 1.9 million certificates present, of which 85.4% concern residential buildings, the relative majority, 34.5% belong to class G, 23.2% to F, 16.4% to E, 11.3% to class D, 5.2% to C, 2.8% to B and the remaining 6.6% to four A classes (here we talked about the land registry reform).

The Commission would also like to anticipate the times, standardizing the certification models at European level starting from 31 December 2025, effectively cutting the “G” energy classes out of the market.

In Italy, in fact, to sell, rent and renovate a property through facilitation (here for the latest on the Superbonus compliance visa), the Energy Performance Certificate (Ape) is required, divided into 10 classes, from the lowest to the A4. , which for Brussels would introduce as mandatory also for the simple renewal of the lease.