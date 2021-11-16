Business

off-road look for the “tough” Americans

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
MADE IN THE USA – Is called Mazda CX-50 the new suv destined for the american market. Similar in size to the CX-5, which remains on sale, it features an off-road inspired look. Production will start in early 2022 at the plant in Alabama (USA) jointly operated by Mazda and Toyota.

ASPIRATED OR TURBO – The new Mazda CX-50 it is powered by the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder, offered both in the naturally aspirated version with 187 HP, with 252 Nm of torque, and in the turbo version with 250 HP and 434 Nm of torque, associated with the six-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive . The CX-50, in addition to the “muscular” appearance, also associated with greater ground clearance, should also be able to count on good off-road performance guaranteed by the MiDrive driving programs, some of which are specific for difficult terrain.

A MUSCLE LOOK – Aesthetically the Mazda CX-50 it has a lot in common with the CX-5, with which it shares the backbone, with thin LED headlights and a large black-framed grille and a long, sloping hood. Then there are the roof bars, the protruding wheel arches covered with raw plastic and the contrasting black elements on the hood and roof. The interior can count on premium finishes and leather upholstery.

MANY NEW SUVs – The Mazda CX-50 it will soon be joined by the other SUVs built by the Horoshima house between 2022 and 2023: they will be called CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90, all based on a new platform capable of also mounting the new engines six-cylinder in-line petrol and diesel (here to know more). The CX-70 and 90 are intended for the American market only, while the CX-60 and 80 for the European market.

