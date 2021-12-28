Off-road vehicle and pick-up / Mercedes G-Class

The Mercedes G-Class turned 40 in 2019 and to celebrate the important milestone it reaches the highest point in its history, combining the luxury of the S-Class flagship with surprising off-road qualities. Built in the Magna Steyr factory in Graz, Austria, where over 300 thousand units were produced, 80% of which are still in circulation. The German off-road vehicle is tested on the Schöckl, a 1,445-meter high mountain characterized by challenging routes between rocks, mud, gravel and a veritable test bed for each generation of the G-Class.Thanks to the three self-locking differentials, the Low Range ratio (G mode ) and independent wheel suspension that has improved stiffness and stability, the G-Class manages to overcome prohibitive passages for competitors such as the Range Rover Sport Classic. In addition to the height from the ground up to a maximum of 24 cm, the G can tackle a difference in height of up to 100% depending on the road surface, fords up to 70 cm, inclination of 35 ° with angles of attack of 31 and 30 degrees. ‘anterior and posterior. Moving on to prices, we start from 103 thousand euros for the 286 hp G 350d diesel. Gasoline ranges from 115 thousand euros for the 422 hp G 500 4-liter V8 to 156,500 euros for the 585 hp 63 Amg. For all 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.

