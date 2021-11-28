Off-road vehicles, gold and jewels were stolen from the Inter- Corriere.it footballer

from Anna Campaniello

Incursion into the villa in the Villaggio del Sole, residential area of ​​San Fermo, on 7 November. Midfielder Arturo Vidal was at San Siro for Milan-Inter. Bandits on the run with the 400 thousand euro Mercedes off-road vehicle. The villa was already burgled in 2008: Adriano lived there

Him in the derby, the thieves in the house. Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal, 34 years old, was robbed on the evening of 7 November (1-1 the final result at San Siro), a week after proudly showing the world the parking lot of his villa with the new (so to speak) Green Panda. The gang managed to enter the Vidal mansion at the Villaggio del Sole, on the residential hill of San Fermo, not far from Como. The time slot: between 8.45pm and 9.15pm. Just as the lights at San Siro illuminated Milan-Inter. In the courtyard the Chilean champion keeps a Ferrari 448 Spider, a black Brabus Amg G700 parked, a Mercedes off-road vehicle (value: 400 thousand euros), a Volvo XC90, the new light green Panda 4×4 and an old Panda. The car fleet was also clearly visible in the video posted by the champion on social networks. After the thieves’ raid, the Mercedes had disappeared. The villa had already been burgled in 2008, when the tenant was another footballer, Adriano.

Reconstruction and denunciation The thieves, according to the reconstruction of the Province of Como, would have tried to escape with the Ferrari, but they would not have been able to put it in motion. So they settled for off-roading. They also broke the windows of the villa, ransacked the rooms and stole gold and jewels. The loot would be particularly large. The Rebbio carabinieri, who received the footballer’s complaint, are working on the wave of thefts that has hit the luxurious area of ​​Como for weeks. Vidal is not the only victim.

