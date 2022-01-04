off the V12 comes the electric

A LITTLE LEFT TO DEBUT – The renewal of the BMW range does not stop. In 2022 it will be the flagship’s turn, the BMW 7 Series, which thus reaches the seventh generation. The debut is expected to take place in the first half of this year to prepare for the arrival in dealerships around October.

A MORE BOLD STYLE – The BMW 7 Series will be profoundly renewed on an aesthetic level and, almost certainly, will cause discussion mainly due to the front, which should be characterized by a large grille and headlights thin developed on two levels (In the drawing above our reconstruction). In the rear, as shown by the spy photos released by BMW itself (below), the bonnet raised above the wheel arches could return, as in the 2001 7 Series E65.

THE MAXI SCREEN DEBUTS – News also within the new one BMW 7 Series, which, as per tradition, will be large and luxurious. Among the main innovations the multimedia system visible on a large horizontal screen that will be coupled to the LCD panel of the instrumentation, both housed within a single curved element slightly oriented towards the driver, as on the recent BMW iX.

ARRIVES THE I7 – On the engine front of the BMW 7 Series petrol or diesel units with light hybrid system and plug-in variants are expected, therefore with external rechargeable battery. The more powerful electrified versions will take the place of the historic petrol V12, destined for retirement. The debut of the version is also expected electric based on the same platform, which will be called i7 and is credited with a power of over 600 hp, as well as a maximum range between 600 and 700 km. New level 3 driver assistance systems should also debut, making the car autonomous in certain situations.